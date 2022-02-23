(11:21 p.m. AEST) -- In the absence of an agreed restart plan for cruising in New Zealand, P&O Cruises Australia canceled its 2022 Auckland cruise season.

The cancellation affects 21 cruises that were scheduled to depart from Auckland from July 5, 2022 to November 27, 2022, on Pacific Explorer and is in line with P&O Cruises' pause in operations through May this year.

While P&O Cruises said it has had useful discussions with New Zealand officials and expects to have further contact, uncertainty remains as to when cruising is likely to resume there, which has made it difficult to sustain the 2022 Auckland cruise season.

In a statement, the line said it looks forward to returning to New Zealand next year for an Auckland cruise season beginning in June 2023. P&O Cruises and sister brands also remain hopeful of being able to cruise to New Zealand from Australia later this year.

P&O also "acknowledges the understandable disappointment of guests whose cruises have been cancelled and apologises for the disruption to their holiday plans."