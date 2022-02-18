  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
The Golden Girls at Sea Theme Cruise will be hosted on Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Flip Phone Events)

New 2023 Golden Girls Theme Cruise Announced, On Sale Now

February 18, 2022

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
(4:54 p.m. - ET) – The wildly popular Golden Girls theme cruise, Golden at Sea, officially announced its comeback for 2023 – and it’s inviting everyone you know. 

Picture it: 2023 aboard Celebrity Summit. A ship full of superfans sets sail from a little Floridian town called Miami, home to some of the world’s most iconic and fierce women to ever grace your prime time 80s television screens – Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia. 

Pay tribute to the Golden Girls (and especially our most-recently departed Golden gal pal Betty White) alongside up to 1,000 over die-hard fans from around the world as you head off from Miami to the equally warm and sunny climes of Key West and Cozumel. New to the cruise in 2023, two shore excursions are included in the basic cruise fare; the beloved Golden Girls bar crawl in Key West, and the ‘Shady Pines Goes to the Beach’ outing in Cozumel. 

Back on board, battle it out round after round of Golden Girls trivia, dress to impress at the character costume party and laugh your way through parody shows. Grab your pals and your confidants and start taking bets now on who will appear on next year’s Golden at Sea celebrity panel. Past panelists have included show screenwriters, historians and family of cast members. 

Additional activities include karaoke, dance parties and a farewell dinner. 

The 2023 Golden at Sea sailing is scheduled for April 8 to April 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale now. We anticipate these hot ticket cruise fares to sell like cheesecakes, so best to grab a guaranteed slice of the action before it sells out.

