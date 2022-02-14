Norwegian Sky Cruise Ship Cancels Most of 2023 Caribbean Season

(3 p.m. EST) -- Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled all but three of its planned 2023 Caribbean sailings of Norwegian Sky.

In statement, the company said the cruises were being scrapped because of a "ship redeployment." But it didn’t give any details on where Norwegian Sky might be headed instead.

The canceled cruises include all sailings from Dec. 30, 2022, through Feb. 13, 2023; from Feb. 20, 2023, through April 14, 2023; and from May 29, 2023 through Dec. 29, 2023, the company said in statement.

But the ship will still sail three, three-day weekend cruises from Miami to The Bahamas in 2023, departing on Feb. 17, May 5 and May 26, according to the company’s web site.

All guests booked on the cancelled sailings will receive a full refund, as well as a bonus Future Cruise Certificate, Norwegian said.