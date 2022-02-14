  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Norwegian Sky

Norwegian Sky Cruise Ship Cancels Most of 2023 Caribbean Season
February 14, 2022

Jeri Clausing
Cruise Critic contributor
Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled all but three of its planned 2023 Caribbean sailings of Norwegian Sky.

In statement, the company said the cruises were being scrapped because of a "ship redeployment." But it didn’t give any details on where Norwegian Sky might be headed instead.

The cancelled cruises include all sailings from Dec. 30, 2022, through Feb. 13, 2023; from Feb. 20, 2023, through April 14, 2023; and from May 29, 2023 through Dec. 29, 2023, the company said in statement.

But the ship will still sail three, three-day weekend cruises from Miami to The Bahamas in 2023, departing on Feb. 17, May 5 and May 26, according to the company’s web site.

All guests booked on the cancelled sailings will receive a full refund, as well as a bonus Future Cruise Certificate, Norwegian said.

"We understand the inconvenience and frustration this disruption may cause, and we appreciate the understanding of our loyal guests and travel agent partners," the company statement said.

