Royal Caribbean Revises Its Onboard Mask Policy

  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line Outlines its Health and Safety Protocols For Alaska Sailings
Carnival Cruise Line Outlines its Health and Safety Protocols For Alaska Sailings
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
Cruising with Both Vaccinated and Non-Vaccinated Passengers: Just Back from Freedom of the Seas
Cruising with Both Vaccinated and Non-Vaccinated Passengers: Just Back from Freedom of the Seas
Carnival Cruise Line News: Face Masks Now Required Onboard Sailings, Institutes Mandatory Pre-Cruise Testing
Carnival Cruise Line News: Face Masks Now Required Onboard Sailings, Institutes Mandatory Pre-Cruise Testing
More Cruise Lines Update Pre-Boarding & Onboard Health Protocols in Response to Surge in Delta Variant
More Cruise Lines Update Pre-Boarding & Onboard Health Protocols in Response to Surge in Delta Variant
Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules
Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules
Cruise Lines Change Testing Protocols, Requirements for Kids 2 to 11
Cruise Lines Change Testing Protocols, Requirements for Kids 2 to 11
Omicron Rise Prompts Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian To Require Masks Indoor For All
Omicron Rise Prompts Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian To Require Masks Indoor For All
Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Policies: Masks Are Out, Kids Are In
Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Policies: Masks Are Out, Kids Are In
Royal Caribbean Revises Its Onboard Mask Policy
Passengers will find mask reminders throughout the ship (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Royal Caribbean Revises Its Onboard Mask Policy

Royal Caribbean Revises Its Onboard Mask Policy
Passengers will find mask reminders throughout the ship (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

February 09, 2022

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:18 p.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean has quietly revised its onboard mask policy, announcing masks will no longer be required in areas of the vessel designated for vaccinated passengers only as of sailings departing after February 14.

The update -- which was made to Royal Caribbean's Healthy Sail Center webpage -- follows news from Norwegian Cruise Line, which announced Tuesday it would scrap onboard mask usage for sailings departing after March 1, 2022.

Royal Caribbean still requires masks to be worn indoors and when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Voyages departing up to and including February 14, 2022 will still require masks to be worn in all areas of the ship, while sailings departing after February 14 will revert back to the masking policy Royal Caribbean had in place last summer, which allowed masks to be removed once in areas of the ship designated as vaccinated-only. This includes select bars and lounges, the ship's casino, and designated dining venues.

Masks are still required in ports of call where local regulations dictate.

Royal Caribbean becomes the latest line to relax its onboard policies surrounding COVID-19, in line with what is happening in many U.S. and Canadian states and provinces as the omicron wave gradually subsides.

Guests under the age of two do not need to wear a mask.

"We are continually evaluating mask policies as public health standards and government regulations evolve," notes the Royal Caribbean website. "Booked guests will be advised of the latest requirements for their port of departure before sailing."

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$349 - 7-Nt. Mexican Riviera Cruise w/ Up to $1,500 OBC + Free Drinks, Tips & More
3
$1,329 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean w/ Up to $2,000 Cash Back + Free Drinks, Wi-Fi & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.