  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Confirms Newest Ships Will Be U.S.-Based, Considers Alaska as Next Destination
MSC Cruises Confirms Newest Ships Will Be U.S.-Based, Considers Alaska as Next Destination
Marella Cruises Gets Set for Launch of Adults-Only Marella Explorer 2
Marella Cruises Gets Set for Launch of Adults-Only Marella Explorer 2
Aurora Expeditions Announces Second X-Bow Cruise Ship
Aurora Expeditions Announces Second X-Bow Cruise Ship
CMV Reveals Plans For New Ship and Re-names Existing Vessel to Offer French-speaking Cruises
CMV Reveals Plans For New Ship and Re-names Existing Vessel to Offer French-speaking Cruises
Emerald Waterways to Debut New River Ship, Itineraries and Excursions in 2021
Emerald Waterways to Debut New River Ship, Itineraries and Excursions in 2021
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Virgin Voyages Boss Talks Vaccines, U.K. Launch Plans And Extending the Cruise Season
Virgin Voyages Boss Talks Vaccines, U.K. Launch Plans And Extending the Cruise Season
New U.K. Cruise Line Set to Launch in 2022
New U.K. Cruise Line Set to Launch in 2022
Emerald Cruises Officially Launches in Australia
Emerald Cruises Officially Launches in Australia
Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Purchase of Second Cruise Ship
Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Purchase of Second Cruise Ship
Ambassador Cruise Line Sees Potential Expansion Into International Cruises
Ambience exterior 1

Ambassador Cruise Line Sees Potential Expansion Into International Cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line Sees Potential Expansion Into International Cruises
Ambience exterior 1

February 09, 2022

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(8:30 a.m. GMT) -- Ambassador Cruise Line has set its sights on international markets including Germany, France and Australia, the line's CEO said.

The newly formed cruise line will concentrate on departures from the U.K. this year and next, with the imminent launch of Ambience on April 5, and next year's launch of Ambition, but will then set its sights further afield, Christian Verhounig said.

"We will expand further in the U.K. but also to international markets where demand is there," he told Cruise Critic.

"Right now, concentration is the U.K., but there are national source markets, which are looking for similar products which is no-fly cruising out of regional ports.

"We see a lot of demand for this in Germany, a lot of demand in France. ... Australia is looking for products away from the mainstream."

New Ship Ambition Launched Earlier Than Planned

The line recently announced the purchase of its second vessel, Ambition (the former AIDAmira), which will launch in April 2023 and operate no-fly cruises from regional U.K. ports.

Verhounig said the response from the market had been so positive when Ambassador launched last year, the line decided to launch Ambition earlier than planned.

"We have been debating whether to launch the vessel in 2022 or wait till 2023, but in line with our environmental responsibilities we want to make sure the ship is 100 percent upgraded," he said.

Ambassador is completely refurbishing the ship with environmental features including catalytic convertors and an NOx scrubbing system.

In terms of internal refurbishment, the line will refresh all the suites onboard, every cabin and re-imagine some of the inside spaces.

Ambition Will Have Brand-New Features Including a Pub Called The Purple Turtle

The line has stripped out the casino onboard and is converting it into a new pub/entertainment space called The Purple Turtle Pub.

Verhounig said it would be the hub of the ship offering entertainment throughout the day until late at night.

Ambition will also have four bars, two main restaurants, specialty dining options and a lounge.

In terms of activities, Ambition will have a spa, gym and two swimming pools.

Ambassador Has No Firm Plans For More Ships, Rules Out New Builds

"We will take an opportunistic view with fleet expansion. To write a plan and say 'X' vessels over 'X' years, I don't think it's the right answer," Verhounig said.

"It may be two ships a year, I don't know, but at the end of the day it depends how well our product is received out there, what's the interest for it and to look at how it fits into our portfolio.

"It's a niche we are filling with traditional, more classic ships with this great space ratio onboard."

He also ruled out new builds as a strategy for the brand: "To grow the business the way we want to grow it, at the speed we want to grow it, new builds are not the answer.

"Because the ramp-up time for new builds, I think it's 2025-2026. I think there is a good variety of ships out there that are fitting our portfolio."

However, he ruled out purchasing vessels from defunct Crystal Cruises as they are not the right fit for the Ambassador fleet, both in terms of size (too small) and cabins (too few).

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$349 - 7-Nt. Mexican Riviera Cruise w/ Up to $1,500 OBC + Free Drinks, Tips & More
3
$1,329 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean w/ Up to $2,000 Cash Back + Free Drinks, Wi-Fi & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.