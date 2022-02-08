Celebrity Beyond Completes Sea Trials; Moves One Step Closer to Debut

  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity Edge is the first of Celebrity Cruises' wave of Edge-class ships (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

February 08, 2022

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
(10:36 a.m. EST) -- Celebrity Cruises' newest vessel moved one step closer to entering passenger service this week, as Celebrity Beyond officially completed its sea trials.

The ship -- the third in Celebrity Cruises' highly successful Edge Class vessels that include Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex -- will debut April 27, 2022 from Southampton, U.K. Currently in the final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, Celebrity Beyond is one of the most eagerly anticipated new cruise ships of 2022.

Overseeing the ship for its sea trials were over 50 crew members, including captain Kate McCue, who will assume command of the ship once it is handed over to Celebrity. (While on sea trials, the ship remains under the ownership of the shipyard.)

"Successfully completing these sea trials was a thrill of a lifetime for me," McCue said. "Her smooth sailing and manoeuvrability is a testament to her innovative design and I can’t wait to take the helm of this awe-inspiring ship and take our guests to equally beautiful destinations."

Celebrity Beyond to Offer Additional Features Over Celebrity Edge, Apex

CC Celebrity Edge III Solarium

When Celebrity Beyond officially enters service at the end of April, it will become the largest ship in Celebrity's fleet. But rather than being a mere carbon clone of its sisters, Celebrity Beyond will offer some new and rethought features, including a new two-storey sundeck at the exclusive suite enclave known as The Retreat; an expanded rooftop garden; a new multi-level Sunset Bar at the aft of the ship; the first-ever Daniel Boulud restaurant at sea, Le Voyage; and an all-new redesigned Grand Plaza atrium concept.

Like its sisters, however, Celebrity Beyond will offer the most distinctive and identifiable feature of this class: the bright-orange Magic Carpet platform attached to the ship's starboard side that functions as a luxe tender platform, bar area, and innovative dining concept.

Celebrity Beyond's inaugural season is now open for booking.

