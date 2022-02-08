Cunard Line Names New Cruise Ship Queen Anne

(8 a.m. EDT) -- Cunard Line has revealed the name of its new cruise ship -- Queen Anne, which will launch in 2024.

The line gave very little other detail about the new vessel, but did confirm Queen Anne would carry 3,000 passengers and 1,245 crew and that cruises would go on sale in May this year. The ship will also feature an updated Cunard livery.

However, a scour of the Cruise Critic message boards reveals Queen Anne is likely to be 113,000 GRT, and the same shape and size as Holland America Line's Pinnacle Class vessels.

The ship brings the line's fleet size to four for the first time since 1999, and includes the iconic liner Queen Mary 2, as well as cruise ships Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard's fleet.

"This marks a very special moment in Cunard’s 182-year history and showcases Cunard's exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard.

"With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months."

The statement adds: "Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces (pictured above, and below) as well as the introduction of new guest experiences within dining, culture and entertainment," but does not specify what those will be.

Cunard explored multiple names, but settled on Queen Anne as it means each of the fleet is now named after a Queen Regnant (one who exercises sovereign powers) over the past millennia.

The new ship is named after the last Stuart monarch, was queen of Great Britain and Ireland from 1702 to 1714, who according to historian Kate Edwards was "wildly popular with her people."