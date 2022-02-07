Will Cunard's New Cruise Ship Be Named Queen Anne?

(1 p.m. EST) -- Speculation around the name of Cunard's new cruise ship has been circulating for a number of years, but reached a fever pitch last week.

The line dropped a tweet on Friday which put the cruise community -- in particular Cruise Critic's members -- into a speculative frenzy.

The tweet said simply: "Announcing The Next In A Fine Line," followed by the following words:

"Something very special is on the horizon. Join us here at 1 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. EDT) on the 8th February for an exciting announcement or visit our YouTube channel."

Cast your minds back to pre-pandemic -- October 2019 to be precise -- and you will find a thread posted on the Cunard Boards entitled simply: New ship, which has enjoyed a new lease of life in the past few days.

On page 1 of the thread -- which now stretches to seven pages -- there was a heated debate about the name, with some opting for Queen Anne:

OceanLinerGeek24 wrote: "Alright, time to place our final bets. Do we think it will be a royal name (Most likely Queen Anne) or a dark horse throwback to Cunard's -ia names of the past? Logically, it makes sense to stick with their current marketing brand of the Queens, but based on previous chatter, I have a feeling we may be in for a surprise."

With majortom simply stating: "It is already named and has been for some time on a website for new builds as Queen Anne."

But princeton123211 came back with: "It's not been officially named by Cunard-- everything out there is just a well placed guess."

However, yesterday SummerinKefalonia wrote: "Latest trademark that was re-registered by the company is Queen Elizabeth 2.

"So along with the Queen Anne's, Queen Isabella's, Aquitania's, Mauritania's and King Jame's trademarks comes the Queen Elizabeth 2 one. It should be one of those and most likely the QE2 (only one that has a short shorthand trademark."

You read it here first!

Possible Queen Anne Cruise Ship To Look Like HAL's Koningsdam?

Members are also pretty sure what it will look like -- a Holland America Line Pinnacle class ship, in the same shape as Koningsdam.

"We've known the general specs since this new build was first announced in September 2017. 113,000 GT and 3,000 passengers," said bluemarble. "Being built by Fincantieri. Scheduled for completion in 2022, perhaps August."

"Externally similar to Konigsdam," Uderwatr said. "I hope they put a sliding roof over the midships. After being on a couple of HAL ships that had one it seems like on oversight on QE and QV."