Disney Wish (Image: Disney)

February 04, 2022

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(11:30 a.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line has delayed the launch of Disney Wish by six weeks from June 9 to July 14, 2022.

The line cited COVID-19-related issues at the German shipyard at which the ship is being built, Meyer Werft, for the delay, which will affect 12 sailings.

In addition, the line has paused all sales for the ship until Tuesday (February 8).

"We know how much our guests are looking forward to sailing on the Disney Wish, and we understand the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause," Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum said.

"Despite this unavoidable adjustment to our plans, our team at Disney Cruise Line has never been more optimistic about the future and cannot wait to welcome families aboard the magnificent Disney Wish."

Line Blames Omicron At the Shipyard for Delay

Castaway Cay (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

Disney said the delay was partly because the omicron coronavirus variant surge in Germany came "at a critical point in the production process."

It is not the first time the ship has been delayed -- it was due to launch last month, but again the pandemic affected the production process.

A total of 12 cruises will be cancelled, a series of three- to four-night sailings from Port Canaveral, Florida to Nassau, and its private island, Castaway Cay.

Passengers who were booked on the original maiden voyage will be automatically shifted to a new sail date of July 14, 2022 at a 50 percent discount.

If passengers on the maiden voyage cannot change their sail dates, they will have the option of either a 50 percent discount on a future cruise departing by December 31, 2023, with anything additional converted to a future cruise credit or refund.

