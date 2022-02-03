(4 p.m. EST) – Two of MSC Cruises’ newest ships, MSC World Europa and MSC Seascape, will both make their debuts in December 2022, MSC Cruises said today.

The line also announced its full slate of 2022/2023 winter itineraries.

MSC Seascape Will Launch In Miami

The second ship in the line’s Seaside EVO class, MSC Seascape will sail the Caribbean on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning December 12, 2022.

MSC Seascape, like its sister ship, MSC Seashore, focuses particular attention on outdoor areas, officials said.

"We designed this ship to offer our guests more opportunities to get out and enjoy the ocean, and we placed much of the open deck space on lower decks, closer to the water, where our guests want to be," said Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.

The specific inaugural season itineraries for MSC Seascape are Eastern Caribbean, calling at the line’s Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau; San Juan; and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Western Caribbean cruises will visit Ocean Cay, Cozumel, George Town, Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the line said.

Line's First LNG-powered Ship MSC World Europa To Be Based in Middle East

MSC Cruises is launching its first LNG-powered ship, MSC World Europa, in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; the event takes place in November and December.

After the sporting event, the ship will sail in the Gulf region from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas (United Arab Emirates), Doha and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), starting with a mini-cruise on December 20, 2022 and followed by a regular schedule of seven-night sailings.

MSC Opera will also be based in the Middle East, sailing from Dubai.

MSC Will Offer World Cruises On Two Ships in 2023

In 2023, the line is introducing a 118-night World Cruise that will include the Middle East, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and South Africa.

In what MSC says is an industry first, two ships, MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia, will perform the itinerary, hosting more than 5,000 guests.

Both ships will depart from Civitavecchia (near Rome) on January 4, 2023 and from Genoa on January 5, 2023. The ships will also call in Marseille, France and Barcelona. before setting sail for other parts of the world. The line said the MSC Poesia is already sold out.

MSC Is Offering Additional Caribbean Sailings From Miami and Other Ports

MSC Seascape won't be the only cruise ship sailing from PortMiami for the 2022/2023 season. MSC Divina will three- to 10-night Caribbean itineraries from the port.

MSC Meraviglia will sail from Port Canaveral (near Orlando), starting October 13, 2022 on three- to seven-night cruises to destinations including Nassau and Ocean Cay, Costa Maya and Cozumel and Belize City.

MSC Seaside will sail from Fort de France, Martinique on seven-night cruises to destinations such as Pointe-a-Pitrem Guadeloupe; Castries, Saint Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; St. George, Grenada; and Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other MSC Ships Will Go To Europe, South America

Three MSC ships will be based in the Mediterranean for the winter, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Lirica.