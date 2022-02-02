Carnival Cruise Line Brings Carnival Spirit Cruise Ship Back to the U.S., Delays Return of Carnival Sensation

(11 am EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has withdrawn one of its most popular ships from Australia, Carnival Spirit, and will redeploy it in Jacksonville, Florida from March.

The line said the "continued uncertainty of when cruising will resume in Australia" was the deciding factor for pulling Carnival Spirit out of Australia, where it has been based for almost 10 years.

The 2,124-passenger ship will operate four- and five-night voyages to the Bahamas including Nassau, Bimini and Princess Cay.

The line has in addition delayed the restart of Carnival Sensation and has redeployed Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville to Mobile to take up Sensation's planned itineraries.

Senior Cruise Director John Heald Reveals the Carnival Spirit News

The news was shared by senior cruise director John Heald on his Facebook page, and comes just a week after the line was forced to further delay its planned restart in Australia through May.

"As we continue our successful restart of guest operations in the U.S., we are making some adjustments in vessel deployments," Heald wrote.

"We have delayed the restart of Carnival Sensation. And, because of the continued uncertainty of when cruising can resume in Australia, we are bringing Carnival Spirit to the U.S. Carnival Ecstasy will reposition from Jacksonville to Mobile and sail the Carnival Sensation itineraries, effective with the planned March 5 restart.

"Carnival Spirit will position to Jacksonville to sail the published itineraries from that port, effective with the planned restart on March 7."

He added: "Thanks so much and as always we say a massive thank you to you all for your understanding through all these changes that allow us to keep cruising and to do so safely and to give you the FUN you so deserve."

Cruise Critic Boards Members Welcome the News of Carnival Spirit's Return to the U.S.

U.S.-based Boards members largely welcomed the news of Carnival Spirit's return after 10 years Down Under:

"In a move that either says Carnival is done waiting for the draconian measures to an end down under, or we have ship flip flops coming, The long lost Carnival Spirit is returning. Happy news in Jacksonville," wrote jimbo5544.

Posesmom wrote: "This was our first ship back in 2008, I would absolutely love to sail her again!"