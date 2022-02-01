  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Name of First Cruise Ship
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Name of First Cruise Ship
Ritz-Carlton's New Cruise Line Reveals Closer Look at Accommodations
Ritz-Carlton's New Cruise Line Reveals Closer Look at Accommodations
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Cruise Ship Is Delayed Due To Shipyard Issues
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Cruise Ship Is Delayed Due To Shipyard Issues
Ritz-Carlton Releases Dining Details for New Evrima Cruise Ship
Ritz-Carlton Releases Dining Details for New Evrima Cruise Ship
Small Cruise Ships Growing More Popular But Face Shipyard Issues and Delays
Small Cruise Ships Growing More Popular But Face Shipyard Issues and Delays
Citing Growth And Destination Focus, Viking Drops "Cruise" From Name
Citing Growth And Destination Focus, Viking Drops "Cruise" From Name
Ritz-Carlton Delays Delivery of Evrima Cruise Ship Until April 2021
Ritz-Carlton Delays Delivery of Evrima Cruise Ship Until April 2021
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Joins Marriott Bonvoy Program; Members Can Redeem Points For Sailings and Earn Elite Night Credits
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Joins Marriott Bonvoy Program; Members Can Redeem Points For Sailings and Earn Elite Night Credits
Emerald Cruises Officially Launches in Australia
Emerald Cruises Officially Launches in Australia
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Investors are Buying Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Investors are Buying Sea Cloud Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Investors are Buying Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

February 01, 2022

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

The Yacht Portfolio, the maritime investment firm behind the Ritz-Carlson Yacht Collection, has signed a letter of intent to purchase Sea Cloud Cruises, a luxury small sailing ship line based in Hamburg, Germany.

Sea Cloud’s three ships are the historic 64-passenger Sea Cloud, launched in 1931; the 94-passenger Sea Cloud II (2001); and the new (in 2021) 136-passenger Sea Cloud Spirit. All are three-masted tall ships.

The brand will continue to be based in Hamburg, and there will be no change in planned itineraries, officials said.

"Sea Cloud offers such a unique, environmentally-friendly experience in the cruise space, which aligns well with our continued focus on building a strong portfolio of niche luxury brands," Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Yacht Portfolio, said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to completing a transaction with the Sea Cloud team and supporting the brand’s next phase of growth in the luxury cruise space."

Through the acquisition, The Yacht Portfolio also plans to expand its relationship with Marriott International beyond the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, officials said, noting in a press release that the deal "gives Marriott International the opportunity to enter the cruise industry through its other luxury brands."

"We are excited about the transaction between The Yacht Portfolio and Sea Cloud and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate further with The Yacht Portfolio to bring our luxury accommodations to sea," said Timothy Grisius, Global M&A and real estate officer at Marriott International.

Negotiations have been going on for several months, Sea Cloud officials said. No purchase price was disclosed.

"We are pleased that The Yacht Portfolio will strengthen Sea Cloud’s market position," said Hermann Ebel, managing director of Sea Cloud Cruises. "The course is set for many more years of successful international marketing and the foundation is laid for further company and fleet growth."

First Ritz Carlton Cruise Ship Set To Launch in May 2022

Ritz-Carlton Yacht 1

The first ship from the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, Evrima, is set to launch with a first cruise from Lisbon on May 9, 2022.

The new cruise line has drawn excitement from luxury cruise fans, who see the 298-passenger ship as a notable entry with a beloved brand-name behind it. The opportunity to use Bonvoy points and have integration with Marriott's loyalty program has also sparked interest.

The launch has been delayed, however, for several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues at the shipyard in Vigo, Spain, where the ship is being built.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$289 - Free Drinks, Tips, Limited time save up to $3000
3
$239 - 70% off 2nd guest + Free Drinks, Dining, Excursions, + Up to $300 in Extras
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.