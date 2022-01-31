(9 a.m. EST)—Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest cruise ship, the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess.

The cruise ship is the sixth and final of the line's Royal-class vessels. Discovery Princess has the line's signature MedallionClass technology, which allows passengers to control many aspects of their cruise from a wearable device.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, in a release.

"We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.

The Discovery Princess Launch Date Is Set For Late March; 2022 Itineraries Include Mexico and Alaska

Discovery Princess has its launch date set for March 27, 2022. The ship is the latest to be based in Los Angeles – California is the headquarters for Princess – and it will sail a series of Mexican Riviera and California coastal cruises from March 27 to April 24, 2022.

In late April, the ship moves to Seattle where it will sail weeklong cruises to Alaska. Princess has long been a cruise leader in Alaska, with a full complement of cruisetours available at its lodges in Denali and around the state.