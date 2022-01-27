  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Extends Cruising Suspension in Australia into September
P&O Cruises Extends Cruising Suspension in Australia into September
P&O Cruises Further Extends Suspension of Global Cruise Operations Until April 2021
P&O Cruises Further Extends Suspension of Global Cruise Operations Until April 2021
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
P&O Cruises Still Confident of March 2021 Restart Date; Forward Bookings Strong
P&O Cruises Still Confident of March 2021 Restart Date; Forward Bookings Strong
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Is The 2022 Australia Cruise Season In Jeopardy as Ban Extended Again
Is The 2022 Australia Cruise Season In Jeopardy as Ban Extended Again
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Further Extend Pause in Operations Down Under
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Further Extend Pause in Operations Down Under
Princess Cancels Three 2022 Coral Princess Sailings From Sydney, Including World Cruises Departing Australia and New Zealand
Princess Cancels Three 2022 Coral Princess Sailings From Sydney, Including World Cruises Departing Australia and New Zealand
P&O Cruises Australia Cancels Adelaide, Fremantle and Cairns Seasons For 2022
P&O Cruises Australia Cancels Adelaide, Fremantle and Cairns Seasons For 2022
P&O Cruises Australia Extends its Pause in Operations into April 2022
P&O Cruises Australia Extends its Pause in Operations into April 2022
P&O Cruises Australia, Carnival Further Extend Pause in Operations
Carnival Splendor (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

P&O Cruises Australia, Carnival Further Extend Pause in Operations

P&O Cruises Australia, Carnival Further Extend Pause in Operations
Carnival Splendor (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

January 27, 2022

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(9:10 p.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival have further extended their pause in operations until the end of May, 2022.

Citing the lack of any progress made towards restarting cruise in Australia, P&O has cancelled 15 cruises scheduled to depart from Sydney or Brisbane between 23 April, 2022 until 28 May, 2022. The rolling cancellations -- the last one was in December -- have been going on since March 2020, when cruising paused worldwide.

Carnival has cancelled Carnival Splendor sailings through to and including 31 May 2022, and Carnival Spirit cruises through to and including 29 May.

Both lines cited the lack of any progress being made towards restarting cruise operations in Australia as the key factor for the cancellations.

P&O released the following statement: "P&O Cruises Australia acknowledges the understandable disappointment of guests whose cruises are affected and apologises for the disruption to their holiday plans. 

"The pause period reflects that it will take several months for a ship to return to operation once government agencies and public health authorities have worked with the industry to agree protocols.

The line added: "Australia is one of the last remaining major cruise markets in the world without a return to service pathway."

Carnival stated: "While we continue to make progress on our plan to return to service, there is still no certainty when cruise departures from Australia can resume.

"Regrettably, that means we have made the difficult decision to cancel the following cruises and we apologise for this disappointing news."

Carnival has extended the "book by deadline" for passengers until July 31, with a new sail-by date of 31 March 2024.

Numerous cruise lines have already scrapped their entire 2021-2022 Australia and New Zealand cruise programmes, and there is now serious doubt whether the 2022 season will even go ahead.

Last month, the Australian government extended a ban on foreign-flagged cruise ships until February 17, 2022, nearly two years since it was established in March 2020.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$773 - 7-Nt Alaska Cruise w/ Up to $1,900 OBC + Free Shore Excursions & More
3
$1,399 - 7-Day Luxe Mediterranean Cruise w/ $400 Shipboard Credit
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.