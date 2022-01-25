Pixar Day at Sea Coming to Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship In 2023

Monsters, cowboys and superheroes, oh my! Disney Cruise Line announced it will introduce a new Pixar Day at Sea experience on nine select Disney Fantasy sailings between January and March 2023.

Passengers aboard the special seven-day sailings will meet, dance and dine with their favorite animated characters from Disney Pixar films, including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, UP, Monsters, Inc and more.

Consider the immersive experience your own private Pixar film festival at sea with character encounters, interactive theater productions, Pixar pal dance parties and themed dining opportunities.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch their favorite Pixar film alongside 4,000 other superfans, and then party with their Pixar pals. Some of the one-of-a-kind activities include helping everyone's favorite superhero family save the day, sing-a-long breakfasts with Woody, dance parties, the story of Coco as told through a musical puppet show, and a Finding Nemo magic show, to name just a few.

Pixar Day At Sea Joins Special Marvel, Star Wars Cruises

The Pixar-themed sailings join the two other "Day at Sea" themed cruises that have proven popular for Disney: Marvel Day at Sea, and Star Wars Day at Sea.

Paused in 2020, both of the highly popular and immersive ship experiences made their return on select early 2022 sailings on Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy.

Marvel Day at Sea brings the entire Marvel Universe onboard Disney Magic, with only-on-Disney experiences such as turning the ship's nightclub into a "Guardians of the Galaxy" Ravangers hangout space, along with character interactions, immersive activities and themed dining experiences.

Likewise, aboard the 4,000-passenger Disney Fantasy, Star Wars Day at Sea, gives guests access to the film franchise's iconic characters with experiences that cover the gamut, from lightsaber lessons with Darth Vader himself to creative themed menu items like a Hans Solo frozen dessert.

Pixar Day At Sea 2023 Cruises Leave From Port Canaveral

The nine Disney Fantasy sailings featuring this extra special Pixar Day at Sea will all leave from Port Canaveral, Florida.