Carnival Jubilee, Carnival's New Cruise Ship Coming to Texas in 2023, Goes on Sale
January 25, 2022

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(9:15 a.m. EST) -- Carnival Jubilee, one of Carnival's largest cruise ships with a roller coaster on the top deck, will be the line's newest ship debuting in 2023 -- and bookings are now open.

Carnival Jubilee will be the third of Carnival Cruise Line's Excel Class ships, similar to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, which launches later in 2022. The 5,400-passenger ship will be based in Galveston, Texas, and sail itineraries to the Western Caribbean, stopping in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay in Honduras.

The launch date for Carnival Jubilee is October 30, 2023. The ship will depart from Southampton on an 18-day transatlantic cruise that stops in Vigo, Spain; Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands; Funchal in Portugal and Grand Turk in the Caribbean before arriving in Texas.

Beside BOLT, Carnival's roller coaster at sea, Carnival Jubilee will have the six-zone concept that pioneered on Mardi Gras with two zones that will be specific to the ship -- more details on those to come. The deck plan also features the side atrium, which does double duty as a gathering and entertainment area.

Carnival Jubilee will also run on liquefied natural gas, as the two other Excel class ships do.

