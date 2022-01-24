When Virgin Voyages launched its first ship, the 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady, last fall, some complained the standard cabins were a tad spartan -- some critics even comparing the basic decor look to college dormitories or furnishings from IKEA.

The cruise line listened. In a quick refurb, the line is updating the cabins on Scarlet Lady and upcoming sister ship Valiant Lady with what the line says is a "more sophisticated" look that adds a nautical aspect.

The change goes beyond updating a pillow or two. The cabins are being redone with the addition of wooden beams and other light wood accents, as well as handpicked artworks designed to be "playful and contemporary in nature." Even the minifridge has been updated with a wooden accent.

The custom-designed bed/sofa is still a focal point, updated with throw pillows with nautical stripes (replacing the earlier tan accent pillow). Drawers and additional storage space have also been added, the original spartan closet design having been another bone of contention with early passengers.

Features such as mood lighting, which you can adjust whether you want the lighting "Pump Me Up" or "Zen," remain. Virgin did not tweak the bathrooms with their great rain showers. The handmade hammock swing chairs on the "sea terraces" (balconies) remain as well.

Virgin said more than half of the cabin updates have been completed on Scarlet Lady, in a project that will be completed by spring. Cabins on Valiant Lady will show off the new look when the ship launches from the U.K. in March.