World's Biggest Cruise Ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of Seas, Will Have A New Southern Restaurant

(11:30 a.m. EST) -- The Mason Jar, a restaurant dedicated to twists on Southern comfort food, has been added to the lineup of dining options on Wonder of the Seas, the newest Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which debuts in March 2022.

A new specialty restaurant for Royal Caribbean, the Mason Jar will serve brunch, dinner and late-night bites. The decor will be farmhouse-style rustic and have live country music.

Menu items for The Mason Jar include buttermilk biscuits; jalapeno cornbread; johnnycakes topped with BBQ pulled pork; fried green tomatoes; Southern fried chicken; crab beignets with lump crab meat, and shrimp and grits. Desserts include pie and spiked floats and milkshakes.

The Mason Jar will also have a bar that specializes in American whiskeys and cocktails such as mint juleps and Mississippi Moonlight – blackberry moonshine, blackberries and lemonade.

As a specialty restaurant, The Mason Jar will have a la carte pricing for different menu items.

The Mason Jar Joins Other Popular Royal Caribbean Restaurants Onboard Wonder of the Seas

When it launches March 4, 2022, Wonder of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship -- so it stands to reason that this ship has more than 20 restaurants onboard.

Popular returning favorite bars and eateries include Giovanni's Kitchen & Wine Bar; Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade; Hooked Seafood; El Loco Fresh; The Lime and the Coconut bar; Izumi sushi; Chop's Grille; Wonderland, Johnny Rockets and 150 Central Park.