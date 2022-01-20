  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Cunard Opens Onboard Steakhouse Throughout Cruise Fleet
Cunard Opens Onboard Steakhouse Throughout Cruise Fleet
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean to "Amplify" Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean to "Amplify" Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Launches 'Taste of Royal' Lunch Experience on Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean Launches 'Taste of Royal' Lunch Experience on Cruise Ships
Just Back From 'New' Oasis of the Seas: Hits and Misses
Just Back From 'New' Oasis of the Seas: Hits and Misses
Celebrity Cruises Reveals Changes Onboard Newest Ship, Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Cruises Reveals Changes Onboard Newest Ship, Celebrity Apex
Holland America Adds James Beard Award-Winning Chef to Cruise Line's Culinary Council
Holland America Adds James Beard Award-Winning Chef to Cruise Line's Culinary Council
Carnival Cruise News: Just Back From Carnival Mardi Gras: Hits and Misses
Carnival Cruise News: Just Back From Carnival Mardi Gras: Hits and Misses
Royal Caribbean Redeploys New Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship to Caribbean, Mediterranean
Royal Caribbean Redeploys New Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship to Caribbean, Mediterranean
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
World's Biggest Cruise Ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of Seas, Will Have A New Southern Restaurant
The Mason Jar on Wonder of the Seas (Photo/Royal Caribbean)

World's Biggest Cruise Ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of Seas, Will Have A New Southern Restaurant

World's Biggest Cruise Ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of Seas, Will Have A New Southern Restaurant
The Mason Jar on Wonder of the Seas (Photo/Royal Caribbean)

January 20, 2022

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:30 a.m. EST) -- The Mason Jar, a restaurant dedicated to twists on Southern comfort food, has been added to the lineup of dining options on Wonder of the Seas, the newest Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which debuts in March 2022.

A new specialty restaurant for Royal Caribbean, the Mason Jar will serve brunch, dinner and late-night bites. The decor will be farmhouse-style rustic and have live country music.

Menu items for The Mason Jar include buttermilk biscuits; jalapeno cornbread; johnnycakes topped with BBQ pulled pork; fried green tomatoes; Southern fried chicken; crab beignets with lump crab meat, and shrimp and grits. Desserts include pie and spiked floats and milkshakes.

The Mason Jar will also have a bar that specializes in American whiskeys and cocktails such as mint juleps and Mississippi Moonlight – blackberry moonshine, blackberries and lemonade.

As a specialty restaurant, The Mason Jar will have a la carte pricing for different menu items.

The Mason Jar Joins Other Popular Royal Caribbean Restaurants Onboard Wonder of the Seas

When it launches March 4, 2022, Wonder of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship -- so it stands to reason that this ship has more than 20 restaurants onboard.

Popular returning favorite bars and eateries include Giovanni's Kitchen & Wine Bar; Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade; Hooked Seafood; El Loco Fresh; The Lime and the Coconut bar; Izumi sushi; Chop's Grille; Wonderland, Johnny Rockets and 150 Central Park.

Cruise Critic already has a list of the top new Wonder of the Seas features that we're most excited about. Stay tuned for more coverage of Royal Caribbean's exciting new ship.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
World's Biggest Cruise Ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of Seas, Will Have A New Southern Restaurant
5
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Boss Frank Del Rio: Expect the Unexpected, and Continue to Adapt
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.