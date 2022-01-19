Crystal Cruises Owner Genting Goes Bankrupt Leaving Future of the Line Uncertain

(Updated 10:24 a.m. EDT) -- Genting Hong Kong, which owns ultra-luxury line Crystal Cruises, has filed for bankruptcy following the collapse of its German shipyards last week.

Genting, which also owns Asia-based lines Star Cruises and Dream Cruises, was hoping for an $88 million "backstop facility" -- a form of insurance to prevent a company's collapse -- from the German government after Lloyd Werft and MV Werften declared bankruptcy January 10.

However, Genting issued a statement which seemed to confirm the cruise side of the business would be protected:

"Certain business activities of the group, including but not limited to the operations of cruise lines by Dream Cruises Holding Limited, shall continue in order to preserve and protect the core assets and maintain the value of the group; however it is anticipated that majority of the group's existing operations will cease to operate."

Yet despite the reassurances, it is not clear how Genting will operate without cash flow -- it is predicted to run out of cash by the end of this month.

Genting is trying to restructure the company to allow for cash flow at a court hearing in Bermuda, which will take place tomorrow.

Until then, all trading in the group's shares in Hong Kong are suspended and the future of the wider group, which includes hotels and casinos, remains unclear.

Cruise Critic Members Report Travel Agents Advising Against Payment

Cruise Critic members are reporting that some luxury cruise agents including Virtuoso and Signature are not taking any more payments from clients until the situation becomes clearer:

"My TA was told not to make any additional payments to Crystal until further notice," writes bitbob.

He goes on to print an email from the President of his Consortium in regards to the collapse:

"It is widely reported in the press that Genting Hong Kong, the parent company of Crystal Cruises plans to file for liquidation in Bermuda today.

"We will learn the full ramifications for Crystal Cruises from this filing in the next few days but for now do not make any further payments to Crystal.

"I know you will have many questions about current cruisers, FCCs, future bookings etc., but we do not have answers at this time. I will share all information as soon as I have it which should be by the end of this week.

"Client payments which were made by credit card since Crystal resumed taking deposits on April 1st are protected in a reserve account. But please do not make any new payments at this time."

PaulMCo offered this advice: "Obviously the TA is being cautious and until the next few days are clearer and Genting provides details as to its intentions on restructuring why throw good money after bad. Getting default money from either a credit card or insurance policy is possible (if it happens) but it is not easy nor quick.

"I would avoid the early discount final payments for now and wait until the 120 days before sailing deadline until there is clarity."

Lloyd Werft and MV Werften, which was building an expedition cruise ship for Crystal Cruises as well as two of the world’s largest cruise ships for Dream Cruises, were both hard hit by the pandemic, which saw orders dry up almost overnight, and neither of which fully recovered.

Sister brand Dream Cruises pioneered the restart of cruising in Asia when it began cruising from Singapore in November 2020.