  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean Eyes A Staggered Approach to Resumption of Cruises
Royal Caribbean Eyes A Staggered Approach to Resumption of Cruises
Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Team Up To Create Cruise Health and Safety Protocols
Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Team Up To Create Cruise Health and Safety Protocols
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Cruise Executives Optimistic Cruises Can Restart from U.S. This Year
Cruise Executives Optimistic Cruises Can Restart from U.S. This Year
Royal Caribbean Reports $1.3-Billion Loss, No Word on Cruise Return to Service
Royal Caribbean Reports $1.3-Billion Loss, No Word on Cruise Return to Service
Royal Caribbean Reports Strong Cruise Bookings, Higher Pricing
Royal Caribbean Reports Strong Cruise Bookings, Higher Pricing
Royal Caribbean Group Announces $1.3 Billion Loss, Tempered by Plans to Return Cruise Fleet to Service
Royal Caribbean Group Announces $1.3 Billion Loss, Tempered by Plans to Return Cruise Fleet to Service
Cruise Industry Gathers in Miami Beach For First Time Since Pandemic
Cruise Industry Gathers in Miami Beach For First Time Since Pandemic
Royal Caribbean Group Reports $1.4 Billion Loss, But Optimism Remains for Cruise in 2022
Royal Caribbean Group Reports $1.4 Billion Loss, But Optimism Remains for Cruise in 2022
Royal Caribbean Group's Visionary Cruise Leader Richard Fain to Step Down as CEO
Royal Caribbean Group's Visionary Cruise Leader Richard Fain to Step Down as CEO
Cruise Bookings Remain Strong Despite Omicron, New Royal Caribbean Boss Says
Anthem of the Seas TA Listings Page Image

Cruise Bookings Remain Strong Despite Omicron, New Royal Caribbean Boss Says

Cruise Bookings Remain Strong Despite Omicron, New Royal Caribbean Boss Says
Anthem of the Seas TA Listings Page Image

January 12, 2022

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:35 p.m. EST) -- Despite the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, cruise bookings remain strong, particularly into the latter half of the year, Royal Caribbean's new top boss said Wednesday.

In an interview with Royal Caribbean's Vicki Freed, newly-minted president and CEO Jason Liberty told listeners he sees reason for cruisers to be optimistic about the course ahead as the ongoing global health pandemic continues to evolve.

"There is tremendous momentum," said Liberty, on the subject of future cruise bookings. "When we're talking to our guests, there's really strong demand for cruise.

"When we look at Q2 and beyond, it (bookings) are really in line with what we expected," Liberty said. "We're marketing, we're investing, and I think it's very important to note that even through this entire journey, we have not and will not compromise our guest experience.

"We'll continue to invest in it, and we think that's key to ensuring we have a very long-term viable business."

For Liberty, one of the key challenges ahead is not omicron itself, but in advocating for the industry, its safety and health protocols, and the quality of vacation a cruise represents.

"I think people are just looking for consistency," Liberty continued. "We are in a state where the variant is at a higher level (of transmissibility), and I think we all appreciate that. But when you look at all the indicators, especially in the long term, there's no doubt that people want to travel."

"There is no better platform than cruise to be able to do that on."

Continued Visibility Part of the Leadership Plan, Says Liberty

Aerial shot of Celebrity Silhouette

Liberty also reassured travel partners he would continue to offer regular updates on the state of the industry, as his predecessor and industry veteran Richard Fain did prior to stepping down at the start of the new year.

"It is my intent to continue to communicate with the trade in terms of what's going on," Liberty told travel advisors. "We're actually evaluating what's the best channel for that, whether that's going to be through videos."

"I'm still trying to get the right perm for my hair to get to that kind of hair style that Richard evolved to," joked Liberty, referring to Fain's progressively curly hair as shown in videos throughout the pandemic and associated cruise shutdown.

Liberty -- who quipped he is only eight days into his new role as Royal Caribbean Group's president and CEO -- says the line's continued return to service is a major priority for him.

"We have about 80 percent of our fleet up and running," said Liberty. "We have great leadership here, but we need to make sure as we come out of this, that we're accelerating.

"We have the best brands, we have the best ships, and the best people, and that positions us very well."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship to Debut in 2023
5
Royal Caribbean Pauses Bookings for Cruises Departing Through Mid-January
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.