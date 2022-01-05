Several Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings as Omicron COVID-19 Surge Continues

(12:12 p.m. EST) -- The omicron COVID-19 surge has caused three cruise lines -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas -- to cancel upcoming cruises on several vessels.

For some ships, the cancellations are short term, with just a few cruises affected. But for others, the pause in operations extends several months or wipes out an entire season.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the parent company of all three brands, has been at the forefront of COVID-19 precautions. The company was the last of the big three cruise conglomerates to return to service in summer 2021 and the first to require vaccination for all passengers.

Across cruising, cases of omicron have occurred onboard among passengers and crew, although at lower levels of spread than is happening on land, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. While omicron doesn't seem to have the same levels of severity and hospitalization rates as other COVID-19 variants, it is fast spreading across the U.S. and other countries due to its transmissibility.

Here is the breakdown of which cruises are affected:

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancellations

With the exception of Norwegian Getaway's nine-day Caribbean sailing that was slated to embark today, most of Norwegian's newly announced cancellations seem centered around the line's older ships. In addition, the line's Hawaii season on Pride of America is being pushed back to March 5, 2022.

All passengers booked on the sailings will receive an automatic full refund, returned to the same form of payment provided at the time of the reservation, as well as a bonus Future Cruise Credit for a future cruise.

The affected ships include:

All Norwegian Pearl cruises through January 14, 2022.

All Norwegian Sky cruises through February 25, 2022.

All Norwegian Jade cruises through March 3, 2022.

All Norwegian Star cruises through March 19, 2022.

All Norwegian Sun cruises through April 19, 2022.

All Norwegian Spirit cruises through April 23, 2022.

All Pride of America cruises through February 25, 2022.

Oceania Cruises Cancellations

For Oceania and Regent, the canceled cruises were on ships sailing in regions that have installed new travel restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements.

South America in particular, where Oceania's Marina was based for the winter 2022 season, has proven problematic, with Brazil closed to cruise travel and other countries imposing new requirements.

"Complying with the evolving testing, health, and entry requirements for Argentina and Chile has presented a significant challenge and at this juncture, with the introduction of new and prohibitive entry restrictions, we can no longer be assured of clear passage for our guests and crew," the line said in a note to passengers.

"All Oceania passengers will automatically receive a full refund of the cruise fare paid back to the form of original payment."

Regent Seven Seas Cruise Cancellations

Regent has canceled the February 28 sailing on Seven Seas Mariner, which was scheduled to leave Cape Town in South Africa and sail to Singapore. Passengers booked on the sailing will receive a full refund.

In addition, the line has altered its World Cruise on the ship, which was scheduled to leave San Francisco today. The ship will make the first segment, an 18-night voyage through the Panama Canal to Miami. But then the four segments will all leave from Miami, visiting the Caribbean and the Amazon before returning to San Francisco on April 10 via the Panama Canal.

Passengers who continue on the new 120-night cruise will receive a 30 percent refund. Those who shorten the cruise after a segment will get a refund for the nights not sailed, plus 15 percent. Anyone who cancels in full gets a full refund.