  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Viking River Cruises Christens 7 New Ships
Viking River Cruises Christens 7 New Ships
Details Emerge For Brand-New Viking Expedition Cruise Ships
Details Emerge For Brand-New Viking Expedition Cruise Ships
Viking Expeditions Debuting in 2022 With Two Cruise Ships, Great Lakes Sailings
Viking Expeditions Debuting in 2022 With Two Cruise Ships, Great Lakes Sailings
Viking Ocean Christens Viking Jupiter Cruise Ship, Retroactively
Viking Ocean Christens Viking Jupiter Cruise Ship, Retroactively
Viking Cruises Debuts South America & Galapagos Land & Cruise Program
Viking Cruises Debuts South America & Galapagos Land & Cruise Program
Viking Extends Ocean and River Cruise Cancellations Through August 31
Viking Extends Ocean and River Cruise Cancellations Through August 31
Viking Releases Bookings for New Mississippi River Cruises
Viking Releases Bookings for New Mississippi River Cruises
Viking Octantis Launches, Begins Wave of New Expedition Cruise Vessels
Viking Octantis Launches, Begins Wave of New Expedition Cruise Vessels
Viking Cruise News: Expedition Cruise Ships To Have COVID-19 Testing Labs
Viking Cruise News: Expedition Cruise Ships To Have COVID-19 Testing Labs
Viking to Launch New Oceangoing Cruise Ship, Viking Saturn, In 2023
Viking to Launch New Oceangoing Cruise Ship, Viking Saturn, In 2023
Viking Takes Delivery of First Expedition Cruise Ship, Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis (Photo: Viking)

Viking Takes Delivery of First Expedition Cruise Ship, Viking Octantis

Viking Takes Delivery of First Expedition Cruise Ship, Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis (Photo: Viking)

December 23, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:25 a.m. EST) -- Viking took delivery of its first purpose-built expedition vessel on Wednesday, welcoming Viking Octantis into its fleet in a ceremony held at Fincantieri's VARD shipyard in Soviknes, Norway.

The 378-passenger Viking Octantis set sail on Thursday, bound for South America where it will conduct its first revenue voyage in January, with a season of expedition cruises to Antarctica lined up in the coming months.

Viking Octantis will be named in New York City in April by explorer and educator Liv Arnesen. The ship will then operate summer cruises on the Great Lakes before returning to the polar regions.

Viking Octantis will be joined by sister-ship Viking Polaris, still under construction, in August 2022. Viking Polaris will immediately enter service in the Arctic before cruising to Antarctica for the Winter 2022-2023 season.

“Today is a proud day for the entire Viking family as we welcome our first expedition ship to the fleet and usher in a new era of exploration," said Viking chairman Torstein Hagen.

Viking chairman Torstein Hagen arrives at the VARD yard in Norway to inspect Viking Octantis. (Photo: Viking)

"Our guests have asked us to build on our award-winning river and ocean voyages to take them further, and that is just what we have done. Leveraging our long history of destination-focused travel, enrichment and innovative ship design, we are now perfecting expedition voyages and offering curious travelers the opportunity to visit the world's most pristine destinations in the most responsible way possible.

"With the arrival of Viking Octantis, Viking is now exploring all seven continents, and we look forward to welcoming her first guests on board in the coming weeks."

The launch of Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris is just one aspect of Viking's ambitious 2022 growth plans. The line also plans to start its first-ever Mississippi river cruises in August, debuting its new Viking Mississippi river cruise ship.

Viking will also take delivery of two new oceangoing vessels, Viking Mars and Viking Neptune, in 2022.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Royal Caribbean Pauses Bookings for Cruises Departing Through Mid-January
5
Queen Mary 2 Returns to New York for the First Time in Nearly Two Years
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.