Queen Mary 2 Returns to New York for the First Time in Nearly Two Years

(10:20 a.m. EST) -- Cunard Line passed a major milestone early Monday morning, as its flagship, Queen Mary 2, sailed under the Verrazano Narrows bridge and came alongside at Cunard's Red Hook pier in Brooklyn for the first time in nearly two years.

Queen Mary 2 -- the only modern ocean liner in existence -- departed Southampton, England on December 13 on its first westbound transatlantic crossing since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. After spending the day at Red Hook, it will depart Brooklyn bound for the Caribbean, returning on December 22, 2021.

Cunard's flagship returned to service less than a month ago, setting out on November 28, 2021, on its first revenue sailing in 19 months. Monday marked the first time a Cunard vessel has called on a U.S. port of call since the pandemic began.

Queen Mary 2 returns to New York on January 3, 2022, for its first eastbound transatlantic crossing to Southampton in two years. Throughout the winter and spring, the ship will make several crossings between Southampton and New York, with a handful of voyages beginning in Hamburg, Germany.

Throughout 2022, Cunard will continue to offer sailings from Brooklyn aboard Queen Mary 2, including the line's themed transatlantic crossings that include Cunard's annual Fashion Week at Sea; London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards; Art and Design Week; Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra; and the first Literature Festival at Sea crossing on December 3, 2022.

The line -- originally founded in 1840 by Samuel Cunard -- has now returned two of its three vessels to service. The smaller Queen Elizabeth entered service this past summer in the UK, while sister-ship Queen Victoria will re-enter service on a five-night cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam on April 22, 2022.