  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Michelin Chef Michel Roux Jr. To Head Up Cunard's First Food And Wine Festival at Sea
Michelin Chef Michel Roux Jr. To Head Up Cunard's First Food And Wine Festival at Sea
Cruise Terminals Temporarily Convert to Hospitals to Alleviate Demand Due to COVID-19
Cruise Terminals Temporarily Convert to Hospitals to Alleviate Demand Due to COVID-19
Cunard Pauses Cruises Until Spring 2021, Cancels 2021 World Cruise, Moves Sailings
Cunard Pauses Cruises Until Spring 2021, Cancels 2021 World Cruise, Moves Sailings
Cunard Resumes Cruises to Alaska in 2022, Rolls Out Short Sailings and Transatlantics
Cunard Resumes Cruises to Alaska in 2022, Rolls Out Short Sailings and Transatlantics
Cunard Unveils New Itineraries, Cancels 2022 World Cruises, Australia Cruises
Cunard Unveils New Itineraries, Cancels 2022 World Cruises, Australia Cruises
P&O Cruises Restarts Cruising For First Time in 15 Months on Britannia
P&O Cruises Restarts Cruising For First Time in 15 Months on Britannia
Cunard Announces Restart of International Cruises
Cunard Announces Restart of International Cruises
Keeping Tabs on the Fleet: A Roundup of UK Cruise Ship News
Keeping Tabs on the Fleet: A Roundup of UK Cruise Ship News
Cunard Announces New Itineraries for Queen Elizabeth, Cancels 2022 Japan Season
Cunard Announces New Itineraries for Queen Elizabeth, Cancels 2022 Japan Season
Queen Mary 2, Caribbean Princess Set Sail on Their First Cruises in 19 Months
Queen Mary 2, Caribbean Princess Set Sail on Their First Cruises in 19 Months
Queen Mary 2 Returns to New York for the First Time in Nearly Two Years
Queen Mary 2 alongside in Brooklyn on December 20, 2021. (Photo: Kyle Valenta)

Queen Mary 2 Returns to New York for the First Time in Nearly Two Years

Queen Mary 2 Returns to New York for the First Time in Nearly Two Years
Queen Mary 2 alongside in Brooklyn on December 20, 2021. (Photo: Kyle Valenta)

December 21, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10:20 a.m. EST) -- Cunard Line passed a major milestone early Monday morning, as its flagship, Queen Mary 2, sailed under the Verrazano Narrows bridge and came alongside at Cunard's Red Hook pier in Brooklyn for the first time in nearly two years.

Queen Mary 2 -- the only modern ocean liner in existence -- departed Southampton, England on December 13 on its first westbound transatlantic crossing since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. After spending the day at Red Hook, it will depart Brooklyn bound for the Caribbean, returning on December 22, 2021.

Cunard's flagship returned to service less than a month ago, setting out on November 28, 2021, on its first revenue sailing in 19 months. Monday marked the first time a Cunard vessel has called on a U.S. port of call since the pandemic began.

Queen Mary 2 returns to New York on January 3, 2022, for its first eastbound transatlantic crossing to Southampton in two years. Throughout the winter and spring, the ship will make several crossings between Southampton and New York, with a handful of voyages beginning in Hamburg, Germany.

Throughout 2022, Cunard will continue to offer sailings from Brooklyn aboard Queen Mary 2, including the line's themed transatlantic crossings that include Cunard's annual Fashion Week at Sea; London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards; Art and Design Week; Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra; and the first Literature Festival at Sea crossing on December 3, 2022.

The line -- originally founded in 1840 by Samuel Cunard -- has now returned two of its three vessels to service. The smaller Queen Elizabeth entered service this past summer in the UK, while sister-ship Queen Victoria will re-enter service on a five-night cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam on April 22, 2022.

Cruise Critic will sail onboard Queen Mary 2 in February from Southampton to New York for one of the liner's famous winter crossings. Stay tuned for more coverage from Cunard's iconic flagship in the New Year.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Queen Mary 2 Returns to New York for the First Time in Nearly Two Years
5
Seabourn to Cruise Northwest, Northeast Passage aboard Seabourn Venture, Seabourn Pursuit
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.