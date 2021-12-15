Top Chef Bryan Voltaggio To Headline French Culinary River Cruise With Scenic

(11:12 a.m. EST) -- Pack your knives and go -- on a culinary-themed river cruise with Top Chef favorite Bryan Voltaggio in the southern Burgundy region of France.

The 11-day cruise with Voltaggio on the 149-passenger Scenic Sapphire will take place October 20, 2022, sailing roundtrip from Lyon, France. Voltaggio will be front and center during the sailing, attending cocktail parties, holding an onboard cooking class and lecturing on seasonal cooking and French cuisine.

Voltaggio fans will also have the chance to get a reservation with the top chef in the ship's onboard restaurant, L'Amour. And finally, Voltaggio fans will adore the finale -- a four-course, onboard dinner created and produced by the TV celebrity chef.

Onshore, the cruise will visit southern France favorite cities, such as Avignon, as well as several days in Lyon, known as a foodie paradise. The itinerary, on the Rhone River, is an excellent one for wine lovers, as the trip passes directly through Burgundy and includes stops at wineries along the way.

This is not Voltaggio's first time interacting with fans on a cruise. The Top Chef was part of Celebrity Cruises' Moveable Feast program in 2018.