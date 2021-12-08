Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Rebrands as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea

(Updated 3:52 p.m. EST) -- Cruise passengers will soon be heading off on Margaritaville at Sea onboard the Margaritaville Paradise.

Jimmy Buffett’s fun lifestyle company is rebranding Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and its flagship, Grand Classica, refitting the ship substantially in time for a spring 2022 relaunch.

The new partnership with Margaritaville, which owns hotels and resorts, gaming facilities, RV resorts and restaurants, as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products, represents the first foray for the company into cruise.

"Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville," said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. "We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise."

"We're excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea, said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, who will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers."

Singer, songwriter and best-selling author Buffett had his own take on the deal. "To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake.”

The first sailing under the new brand will embark Palm Beach on April 30, 2022 for Grand Bahama Island.

Grand Classica Becomes Margaritaville Paradise

Following a major refurbishment, the 1,316-passenger ship will debut with redesigned cabins and common spaces “"eaturing Margaritaville's signature casual-luxe design with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the surrounding sea, sand, and sky," Margaritaville said in a prepared statement.

Taking a cue from the company’s land-based properties, Margaritaville Paradise will feature gourmet food and beverage options that will include a JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola's Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar, the company said.

Leisure and entertainment onboard will include the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools and a retail shop.

"Margaritaville at Sea will provide guests with Margaritaville's authentic culture, entertainment, and food en-route to a beautiful destination in Grand Bahama Island,” said CEO Khosa. “The experience will be complemented by an unmatched, personalized approach to guest service from start to finish via valet service and exclusive cruise terminals for smoother embarkation and disembarkation.”