Silversea Cruises Reveals Name, Details of New Class of Hybrid Ship

(9 a.m. EDT) -- Silversea Cruises will name its first hybrid-powered ship Silver Nova, launching in summer 2023.

The 728-passenger ship, a significant jump in size compared with the line's current 596-passenger new-builds, will use Liquefied Natural Gas as its main fuel source combined with hybrid fuel cells, making it free of emissions at port.

Executives from Silversea and Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, marked the occasion with a traditional steel cutting ceremony November 18.

"Our Nova Class ships represent a significant investment in unprecedented technological solutions. They support our mission to preserve the planet without compromising on comfort or luxury,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. "Silver Nova is the manifestation of Silversea and Royal Caribbean Group's long-term commitment to sustainability."

The 54,700 gross-ton Silver Nova will have a space-to-guest ratio of 75 gross tons per passenger -- the highest in Silversea's fleet -- offering one of the most personalized services at sea with a 1:1.3 crew-to-guest ratio, as well as the line's butler services for all suites.

The hybrid technology will also allow Silver Nova to achieve a 40% overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double suite when compared with its previous class of ships (the Muse Class).

Sustainable features ofSilver Novaand all future Nova Class ships include a micro auto gasification system, which reduces onboard waste volume, resulting in lower incineration emissions. In addition, the ship class is also projected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Design Index rating approximately 25% better than applicable International Maritime Organization requirements.

Shore power will allow the ship to shut down its main generators at select ports and plug into the onshore energy supply, thereby cutting onboard local emissions to zero. Overall, the ground-breaking hydrodynamic ship design and optimized innovation technology help lessen the ship's impact on environment.

"Sustainability is the future of luxury travel,andthe name Silver Nova is representative of the incredible innovation of Silversea's luxury," Chief Commercial Officer Barbara Muckermann said. "Silversea is already a leader in environmentally conscious travel and now, with Silver Nova, we will go even further to meet the expectations of both today's and tomorrow's luxury traveler."