  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Cunard Line Will Expand Alaska Cruise Offerings in 2020
Cunard Line Will Expand Alaska Cruise Offerings in 2020
6 Alaska Wave Season Cruise Deals from $56/Night
6 Alaska Wave Season Cruise Deals from $56/Night
Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas to Debut in Pacific Northwest in 2021
Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas to Debut in Pacific Northwest in 2021
Alaskan Dream Cruises Outlines 2021 Small Ship Alaska Season
Alaskan Dream Cruises Outlines 2021 Small Ship Alaska Season
Live From Alaska: The 2021 Small Ship Cruising Season Begins
Live From Alaska: The 2021 Small Ship Cruising Season Begins
Silversea joins Celebrity Cruises, Other Cruise Lines With Galapagos Restart This Summer
Silversea joins Celebrity Cruises, Other Cruise Lines With Galapagos Restart This Summer
Several Cruise Lines Announce 2021 Alaska Sailings, After Bill Passes Congress
Several Cruise Lines Announce 2021 Alaska Sailings, After Bill Passes Congress
Royal Caribbean Group Announces Royal and Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Go To Alaska This Summer
Royal Caribbean Group Announces Royal and Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Go To Alaska This Summer
Holland America Line Announces Fall 2021 Cruises From San Diego, Fort Lauderdale
Holland America Line Announces Fall 2021 Cruises From San Diego, Fort Lauderdale
Live From a Holland America Line Alaska Cruise During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Live From a Holland America Line Alaska Cruise During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Royal Caribbean Releases 2023 Alaskan Cruises For Booking
Ovation of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Christina Janansky)

Royal Caribbean Releases 2023 Alaskan Cruises For Booking

Royal Caribbean Releases 2023 Alaskan Cruises For Booking
Ovation of the Seas in Alaska (Photo: Christina Janansky)

December 01, 2021

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:45 p.m. - ET) - Royal Caribbean has just released its 2023 Alaska itineraries, which are now available for booking on the site starting at $430 per person for seven-night voyages.

Four ships will run seven- to 10-night sailings throughout the August through September 2023 season. This marks the first season Royal Caribbean has sent four ships since the start of the 2020 pandemic.

Quantum-class ships Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas will run 7-night glacier cruise itineraries departing from Seattle, Washington and cruising to Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier, Skagway, Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Alaska Inside Passage and Victoria, British Columbia.

Radiance of the Seas, within the line's Radiance class of ships, offers seven-night Northbound and Southbound Alaska and glacier itineraries, as well as nine- to 13-night cruises with land tours that visit Denali, Fairbanks and Talkeetna.

Vision-class ship Enchantment of the Seas, will sail three seven-night voyages departing from Vancouver, cruising through the Inside Passage and Tracy Arm Fjord with stops in Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Royal Caribbean currently requires that all passengers 12 and older provide proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days before embarkation. Vaccines must be approved by the U.S. FDA or World Health Organization.

Additionally, all vaccinated passengers are required to show proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken within two days of departure.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 (but older than two years of age) will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken at least three days before boarding and will be given a complimentary rapid PCR at the check-in terminal. For any cruises over five nights, an additional antigen test will be administered before the end of the cruise.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Royal Caribbean Releases 2023 Alaskan Cruises For Booking
5
MSC Cruises Names MSC Virtuosa Cruise Ship in Dubai
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.