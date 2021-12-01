Royal Caribbean Releases 2023 Alaskan Cruises For Booking

(12:45 p.m. - ET) - Royal Caribbean has just released its 2023 Alaska itineraries, which are now available for booking on the site starting at $430 per person for seven-night voyages.

Four ships will run seven- to 10-night sailings throughout the August through September 2023 season. This marks the first season Royal Caribbean has sent four ships since the start of the 2020 pandemic.

Quantum-class ships Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas will run 7-night glacier cruise itineraries departing from Seattle, Washington and cruising to Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier, Skagway, Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Alaska Inside Passage and Victoria, British Columbia.

Radiance of the Seas, within the line's Radiance class of ships, offers seven-night Northbound and Southbound Alaska and glacier itineraries, as well as nine- to 13-night cruises with land tours that visit Denali, Fairbanks and Talkeetna.

Vision-class ship Enchantment of the Seas, will sail three seven-night voyages departing from Vancouver, cruising through the Inside Passage and Tracy Arm Fjord with stops in Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Royal Caribbean currently requires that all passengers 12 and older provide proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days before embarkation. Vaccines must be approved by the U.S. FDA or World Health Organization.

Additionally, all vaccinated passengers are required to show proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken within two days of departure.