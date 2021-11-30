More Cruise Lines To Require Vaccines For Kids Ages 5 And Up

(2:45 p.m. EST) -- Celebrity Cruises said Tuesday it would require all guests ages 5 and up to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rules take effect on February 1, 2022.

Celebrity’s current health protocols, in effect until February 1, require all guests ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated.

With vaccines more readily available for kids in the U.S., Disney Cruise Line in mid-November became the first cruise company to set its vaccine requirement at age 5 and up – for all sailings on or after January 13, 2022.

Passengers who are not eligible to be vaccinated, including those age 4 and under, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (at the passenger's cost), taken between three days and 24 hours prior to embarkation.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are effectively also requiring vaccines for kids – including on upcoming holiday sailings from the U.S. – since they require vaccines of everyone onboard.

To be fully vaccinated, kids ages 5 and up must receive their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech (the only brand currently available for kids ages 5-11) at least 14 days prior to sailing.

As of Nov. 17, according to the White House, an estimated 2.6 million children in that age group have gotten their first shot.

Some Cruise Lines Have Yet To Weigh In

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises have not issued vaccine requirements for children under 12.

Earlier in November, Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President of Sales Vicki Freed told travel agents that the line was aware of Disney's decision. She said that if Royal followed suit with a vaccine requirement, it would not be instituted until after December.

Carnival plans to operate vaccinated voyages that have at least 95 percent vaccinated passengers through March 2022. All unvaccinated passengers, including kids, need to apply for a limited number of exemptions, which can be hard to get.