P&O Cruises Australia Further Extends its Pause in Operations

(2 a.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises Australia has further extended its pause in operations to March 3, 2022.

The line was scheduled to resume cruising on February 14, but "continued uncertainty" about the resumption of cruising -- combined with yet another delay in the re-opening of the country -- means all cruises scheduled to depart from 15 February, 2022 until 3 March, 2022 from Sydney and Brisbane are cancelled.

Earlier this month, P&O Cruises Australia cancelled next year's scheduled seasons for Adelaide, Fremantle and Cairns.

P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said today's decision was being announced to give passengers as much clarity as possible in the current environment.

"Recent speculation about the lifting of the ban on cruise ships has been encouraging but uncertainty continues around the resumption of cruising in Australia," Mr Myrmell said.

"Given this difficult situation, we wanted to treat our loyal guests with respect and to provide certainty in relation to their much-anticipated cruise holiday plans as well as limit any inconvenience for them.

"Once a return to service and accompanying protocols become clear, it will take us several months to manage the complex logistics necessary to return a ship into operation and sail to Australian waters."

Myrmell cited engaging and retraining crew on the new protocols, as well as re-stocking the ship with local fresh produce, and finalising the entertainment line-up as reasons for the long lead-in time.

"At a time when optimism for a cruising restart in Australia is growing, it is incredibly disappointing to again have to extend our pause in operations. "

He gave special thanks to "guests who have remained incredibly loyal during the 20 months our ships have been out of service."

P&O Cruises Australia has already announced its intention to restart domestic operations with vaccination only cruises for eligible guests and crew.

Passengers whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.