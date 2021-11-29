(6:30 a.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises officially named MSC Virtuosa in a glittering ceremony including music from Rag 'n' Bone Man, in Dubai over the weekend.

Hollywood icon Sophia Loren is the godmother to MSC Virtuosa -- her 17th MSC Cruises' ship -- and cut the ribbon that broke the bottle on the ship's hull on Saturday.

The 6,334-passenger ship, which was the first ship to resume cruising in the U.K. on May 20 this year, will homeport in Dubai until March next year.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said:

"We are honoured to host this time-honoured maritime tradition ceremony in the United Arab Emirates during its Golden Jubilee year and with it, to mark our longstanding and long-term commitment to this region.

"This is also why this winter MSC Virtuosa, a new and one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced ships in our fleet, will homeport in the country as part of our deployment in the Gulf region."

The night culminated in a spectacular firework display against the stunning Dubai skyline, before a celebratory gala dinner. Event guests were treated to a performance by singer-songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man, who performed his best-known hit songs. Featured Videos See all videos Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse 5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences First Look At MSC Bellissima MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After See all videos