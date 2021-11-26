  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
COVID-19 virus (Photo: Mauro Rodrigues/Shutterstock.com)

New Omicron COVID-19 Variant Affects International Travel, Cruises in Africa

New Omicron COVID-19 Variant Affects International Travel, Cruises in Africa
COVID-19 virus (Photo: Mauro Rodrigues/Shutterstock.com)

November 26, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
(Updated 6 p.m. EST) -- On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified and named a new variant of COVID-19 originally discovered in and reported by authorities in South Africa -- one that is already having some severe repercussions on the global travel industry.

The new strain -- dubbed "Omicron" by the WHO -- is reportedly more transmissible than the Delta variant of COVID-19 that caused no small amount of concern for cruisers and travelers over the summer of 2021.

First reported on November 24 and detected on November 9, 2021, Omicron -- otherwise known as the B.1.1.529 variant -- has a significant number of mutations over previous novel coronavirus strains. According to the WHO, cases in South Africa have peaked rapidly in successive days, particularly in the areas around Johannesburg.

According to the WHO, "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant." Two travelers in quarantine in a hotel in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus -- despite being fully vaccinated and in separate rooms across the hall from one another.

As of Friday morning, the Omicron strain was detected in a Belgian resident who has no known links to southern Africa. Markets dropped swiftly in reaction to the news of the new variant, with the Dow falling over 900 points by the afternoon bell, and cruise line stocks shedding 10 percent of their value.

Will the New Omicron Variant Affect My Cruise?

Cape Town (Photo:Alexcpt_photography/Shutterstock)

The impact to cruises is still being determined, though it seems highly likely that cruises bound for south African countries will be canceled or re-routed. Clearly, those travelers who have been to one of the countries in question in recent weeks may find themselves out of luck in the short term due to increasing air travel bans.

Unlike the emergence of the Delta strain over the summer, numerous countries are already locking down on air travel from South Africa and surrounding southern African nations. By Friday afternoon, the UK, Philippines, Singapore, and the entire European Union bloc had banned all direct air travel into or out of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Some countries are also including Malawi in their bans.

Canada also banned all foreign nationals who reside in or who have been to the countries in question in the last two weeks from entering Canada, effective immediately through the end of January 2022. Almost simultaneously, White House officials stated they would also enact a U.S. travel ban for those who had been to the eight countries in question, excluding American citizens. That ban is set to begin Monday.

All citizens who are not foreign nationals and who have spent any time in those countries, including airport transits are being required to undergo full quarantine and testing measures upon landing. It is not known how long travel restrictions will be imposed on South African countries, and there are critics who call the travel ban an overreaction.

In the interim, cruise lines will likely rely on their core health and safety policies, the vast majority of which far exceed the restrictions put upon most of the world's airlines and hotels and resorts. Passengers can expect pre-cruise COVID-19 testing to be even more relevant now.

The new Omicron strain can be picked up by "a particular type of PCR test", according to Euronews. It is not clear if antigen testing can detect the virus, or if vaccines are effective against it.

What Cruise Lines Are Scheduled to Sail in Southern Africa?

Norwegian Jade in Greece (Photo/Adam Coulter)

Several cruise lines stand to be impacted by the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Norwegian Cruise Line was scheduled to deploy Norwegian Jade on a season of South African sailings from Cape Town beginning with a Christmas and New Year's voyage departing December 21. Cruise Critic members report the voyage from Dubai to Cape Town set to depart December 3 had already underwent a significant itinerary change earlier this week that removed all ports in the Seychelles and Madagascar.

Now, members booked on Norwegian Jade are expressing significant doubt that sailing will even go ahead.

"Any information on the entire cruise being totally canceled due to the new Covid variant?" writes Beach Goers. "South Africa is quickly being shut out by the world."

"I just called NCL," writesandre4259, who is booked on the December 21 Norwegian Jade voyage from Cape Town. "They said and announcement would be coming soon. Also spoke with Excursions Desk. All excursion will be refunded without question or delay if they cancel the cruise."

Contacted by Cruise Critic, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line released the following statement:

"The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit remains our highest priority," the line said. "We closely monitor the evolving impacts of the everchanging COVID-19 global pandemic situation and the new regulations being implemented. While it is always our intention to maintain original itineraries, at times unforeseen circumstances may require us to make modifications. We appreciate our guests’ patience during this time. We will update them as appropriate."

Small-ship line Azamara is scheduled to begin sailing from Cape Town aboard Azamara Pursuit in January; along with MSC Cruises, which has long maintained a seasonal presence in the region.

Other cruise lines, including Crystal, Ponant, Regent and Silversea are all scheduled for one-off port stops or turnarounds throughout the spring. Cruise Critic has reached out to the lines in question for comment.

Cape Town was poised to welcome its first ship back on November 30 -- a call by Hapag-Lloyd's Europa, which now seems in doubt. In 2019, the city saw 52,000 cruise passengers call on its historic V&A Waterfront.

Typically, cruises to and from South Africa occur between November and May.

I'm Concerned About This New Variant. What Should I Do with My Cruise?

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (Photo: Evgenia Parajanian/Shutterstock.com)

For now, unless you've recently been to one of the countries in question (in which case, call your cruise line or travel agent to ask for guidance), the best advice is to sit tight: more will be known about this new variant in the coming weeks, and cruise lines will communicate any new health and safety protocols to passengers and crew well in advance of sailing.

Passengers booked on sailings to or from South Africa should contact their cruise line for further guidance, but understand that this is an emerging issue. Any cancelations or itinerary changes may still be days or weeks coming.

For now, however, it is clear that the cruise industry's proven regimen of testing, proof of vaccination, mask usage onboard, and physical distancing aren't going away any time soon.

Cruise Critic will continue to monitor this topic and will update this article as more information becomes available.

1
The 2021 Black Friday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
5
Disney Cruise Line Vaccine Requirements to Include Children Ages 5 And Up As of January 13
