  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Lindblad's National Geographic Endurance to Sail Remote Cruises in Western Antarctica
Lindblad's National Geographic Endurance to Sail Remote Cruises in Western Antarctica
Lindblad Christens New Expedition Cruise Ship, National Geographic Venture
Lindblad Christens New Expedition Cruise Ship, National Geographic Venture
A Recap on Our Favorite Cruise Destinations of 2018
A Recap on Our Favorite Cruise Destinations of 2018
Lindblad Expeditions Holds Naming Ceremony & Keel Laying for Second Polar Class Cruise Ship
Lindblad Expeditions Holds Naming Ceremony & Keel Laying for Second Polar Class Cruise Ship
National Geographic Endurance Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trials
National Geographic Endurance Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trials
Swan Hellenic to be Relaunched As New Expedition Cruise Line
Swan Hellenic to be Relaunched As New Expedition Cruise Line
Swan Hellenic Reveals Name of New Cruise Ship at Keel-Laying Ceremony
Swan Hellenic Reveals Name of New Cruise Ship at Keel-Laying Ceremony
Swan Hellenic Orders Third Expedition Cruise Ship
Swan Hellenic Orders Third Expedition Cruise Ship
Lindblad Expeditions to Restart Cruise Operations in June, Vaccine Required For Adults
Lindblad Expeditions to Restart Cruise Operations in June, Vaccine Required For Adults
Ponant Launches Polar Expedition Cruise Ship Le Commandant Charcot
Ponant Launches Polar Expedition Cruise Ship Le Commandant Charcot
Cruise News Roundup: Lindblad Christens Newest Ship in Antarctica; Swan Hellenic Welcomes Minerva; Ponant Cruises the Seychelles
National Geographic Resolution in the ice in Antarctica (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

Cruise News Roundup: Lindblad Christens Newest Ship in Antarctica; Swan Hellenic Welcomes Minerva; Ponant Cruises the Seychelles

Cruise News Roundup: Lindblad Christens Newest Ship in Antarctica; Swan Hellenic Welcomes Minerva; Ponant Cruises the Seychelles
National Geographic Resolution in the ice in Antarctica (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

November 25, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:05 p.m. EST) -- It's been a busy week in the small ship expedition cruise world, with news from Lindblad Expeditions, Swan Hellenic, and upscale expedition line Ponant -- all of which are either welcoming new ships into their fleets or resuming cruises to far-flung locales.

Lindblad Christens National Geographic Resolution in Antarctica

Lindblad Expeditions welcomed its second polar newbuild, National Geographic Resolution, in a decidedly unique way this week, opting to christen the ship while it was parked on fast ice in the Weddell Sea during its current voyage to Antarctica.

The term "fast ice" refers to ice that is attached to the coastline and does not move with currents -- making for a unique place to come alongside in the Southern Continent.

Wedged into the ice on Duse Bay, passengers were invited onto the ice to watch and enjoy a champagne toast as Captain Heidi Norling christened the 126-passenger ship. Passengers and crew were also joined by some unusual guests during the ceremony, namely some Adelie and gentoo penguins.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean

Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

See all videos

“I wish this ship calm winds, fair seas, and great adventures. May everyone who sails with her be blessed,” said Captain Norling.

National Geographic Resolution is the second polar expedition newbuild to debut for Lindblad Expedition this year. Over the summer, the line welcomed National Geographic Endurance into its fleet, where it was christened in Reykjavik.

Swan Hellenic Christens Its New Expedition Cruise Ship, SH Minerva

Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

Expedition line Swan Hellenic came one step closer to re-entering operations with its sturdy newbuild, SH Minerva, as the ship was christened this week at the Finnish shipyard where it is currently under construction.

Swan Hellenic -- which ceased operations 2017 but was resurrected in the summer of 2020 -- officially christened SH Minerva at Helsinki Shipyard on November 23, with Johanna Makela, Finland's first professor of food culture and wife of Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen acting as the vessel's godmother.

"I would like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki for their impeccable work in difficult circumstance and the tight safety measures which have kept SH Minerva a safe environment at all times," said Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic. "The vessel has been completed after only 26 months from the signing of the contract which is a remarkable achievement."

Swan Hellenic was forced to cancel the first two voyages onboard SH Minerva earlier this fall, owing to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing global health pandemic.

SH Minerva is scheduled to depart the shipyard during the last week of November, and enter service on its first revenue voyage -- a 16-day Antarctica and South Georgia expedition departing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina -- on December 22.

Ponant Resumes Cruises to the Seychelles

Le Bellot (Image: Ponant)

French upscale cruise operator Ponant officially resumed its itineraries to the Seychelles on November 18, with Le Bellot departing from Mahe on an eight-day itinerary through the exotic islands.

"After long months of waiting, we are more than prepared to resume our operations in the Seychelles," says Herve Bellaiche, chief sales, marketing and communications officer with Ponant. "We’ve been taking guests to discover this paradise on earth for almost 20 years. We are happy to be able to actively contribute to relaunching tourism in the Seychelles."

Le Bellot will be joined by two other vessels in the Seychelles for the winter 2021-2022 cruise season, with Le Bougainville and Le Jacques Cartier arriving to jointly operate five itineraries and 19 separate voyages between now and April 2022.

Ponant -- which caters to international passengers looking for uncommon experiences aboard ships filled with plenty of French panache -- also has its winter 2022-2023 itineraries in the Seychelles available for reservation at this time, with 18 separate cruises on offer.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
The 2021 Black Friday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
5
Disney Cruise Line Vaccine Requirements to Include Children Ages 5 And Up As of January 13
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.