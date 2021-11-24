Princess Cancels Additional Cruises on Crown, Island Princess; Delays Restarts into Spring

(10:51 a.m. EST) -- Princess Cruises has canceled additional sailings aboard two of its vessels, postponing their restarts until the spring of 2022.

On Tuesday, Princess announced it would cancel voyages aboard the 2006-built Crown Princess through April 29, 2022; while fleetmate Island Princess would see its voyages canceled through April 17, 2022.

The first revenue voyage for Island Princess will now be a 14-day Panama Canal journey from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on April 27, 2022. Crown Princess won't restart until Saturday, May 7, 2022, when the ship sails from Seattle bound for Alaska.

Crown Princess, Island Princess Cruises Cancelled; Refund and FCC Options Offered

"After careful consideration, we have found it necessary to delay the restart of Island Princess and Crown Princess to Spring 2022 to enable further staggering of our broader return to service plans," reads a statement on the Princess Cruises website.

Passengers on affected voyages are given three options: an automatic transfer to a similar cruise itinerary (though some of these replacement voyages are in 2023); a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 100 percent of the cruise fare paid; or a full refund.

Those booked on canceled cruises on both vessels must visit this link prior to December 31, 2021, to make their selection, otherwise they will be moved to a replacement cruise by default.

Cruise Cancellations: The New Normal?

The cancellations are the latest changes Princess has had to make to its fleet deployment since the start of the global health pandemic in 2020. While the line now has a number of vessels in its fleet successfully restarted -- including the debut of the brand-new Enchanted Princess earlier this month -- port restrictions around the world continue to hamper a return to normal, coupled with a rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe that has already resulted in river cruise lines in Europe having to scrub their published Winter 2021 itineraries.

For passengers expecting to sail on both vessels, news of the cancellations is tough to swallow.

"I'm soooo disappointed because this was supposed to be for our 30th wedding anniversary and the other cruises going out of LA and San Francisco don't have any mini suites left (one of them doesn't even have a balcony left)," writes smwg. "Not sure what to do now."

"We got the dreaded email too for our Island Princess family cruise in March 2022, which was rebooked from February 2022 due to worry kids wouldn't be vaccinated in time, which was rebooked from February 2021 due to covid," writes dreaminofcruisin.

"Unfortunately, I have now run out of Princess cruises that fit into the timeframe that works for all 7 people...so for the first time in a very long time, I am looking at other cruise lines."