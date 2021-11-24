(Updated 1:53 p.m. EST) -- Cruise sales come and go throughout the year, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday have emerged as a great time to book your long-awaited vacation at sea. The after-Thanksgiving holiday deal dates are synonymous with snagging a bargain in the retail space, but they also produce some pretty impressive cruise deals, and this year's 2021 Black Friday cruise deals aren't skipping a beat.

Whether you love booking well in advance or are a last-minute type of traveler, there's a deal in here for you. Here are this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals that'll get you saving -- and sailing -- ASAP.

These deals are only available for a limited time. We'll post more deals as they become available. If you're looking for even more deals, check out Cruise Critic's brand-new deals tool, where you can find the latest and greatest prices and perks, no matter the time of year.

The deal: Princess Cruises is giving 50% off deposits, plus $50 per person up to $200 per stateroom in onboard credits for all cruises booked until November 30. Travelers are also able to combine this sale with Princess Saver cruise fares and Princess Plus, giving passengers unlimited Wi-Fi, the premium beverage package inclusive of service fees and paid gratuities. Featured Videos See all videos Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021) ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) 5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Martini Bar Bartender Pours 15 Martinis at Once on Celebrity Cruises Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences Silver Cove At Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo First Look At MSC Bellissima Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft 4 Cool Features on Holland America's Nieuw Statendam Cruise Critic Tours Celebrity Edge Celebrity Edge First Look: 3 Revolutionary Dining Experiences Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Norwegian Bliss Virtual Tour - Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian's Newest Ship What’s New On Celebrity Silhouette? - Video Tour Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships See all videos

Eligible voyages: Available on all cruises departing March 1, 2022, and after. Princess sails to over 330 destinations around the world, from Miami to Mexico to Antarctica on itineraries that range from quick three-day cruises to 111-day around-the-world cruises.

Good to know: The Cyber Event sale runs until the stroke of midnight (PST) on November 30, 2021, and is available to residents 21 and older in the U.S., Mexico, Bermuda and Canada.

The deal: Take 70% off rates for your second passenger, plus load up on seven different Free at Sea offers with this Norwegian Cruise Line "Greatest Deal Ever" offer. Free at Sea perks include free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursion credits, free Wi-Fi, discounts on additional guests, free airfare for your second guest and a free $250 credit toward a future sailing. All these Black Friday sale freebies can add up to $4,250 in value, and you don't have to pick and choose -- all seven are included in this greatest-ever deal. Even better news is that this deal applies to all published sailings from 2021 through summer 2024, so you can book ahead (way ahead).

Eligible voyages:

● 2022 Caribbean Winter Cruises

● First Sailings on Norwegian Prima

● Cruises from New Orleans

● 2022 Alaska Cruises

● 2022 Greek Isles Cruises

● 2021 Holiday Cruises

Good to know: Only bookings made between November 18 through November 262 are eligible for the 70% off second guest sale. The booking window for the Free at Sea add-ons varies by sailing. Discounted additional guest perks are subject to sailing eligibility. Free roundtrip airfare for second passengers requires purchase of roundtrip airfare for first passenger and is only available on select sailings lasting four days or more. Cruisers will also get two-for-one deposits and risk-free cancellation.

The deal: Costa Cruises might be an Italian cruise line, but it's celebrating the American tradition of a good Black Friday sale with its Black Friday Days sale. Discounts equate to up to 41% off rates for 96 summer 2022 departures, for savings of up to $567. Travelers can choose between seven- to 10-day itineraries for sailings in April through August of 2022 on cruises in the Adriatic Sea and to popular destinations such as Spain, Sweden, Northern Europe, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

Eligible voyages: Specific sailings included in the holiday sale include select departure dates aboard Costa Diadema, Costa Luminosa, Costa Favolosa, as well as the line's newest ships, Costa Smeralda and Costa Firenze. Eligible sailings will be marked with a "Black Friday Sale" ribbon online at costacruises.com.

Good to know: Costa's Black Friday Deal is only available to residents of the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean basin, and travelers must book by December 6, 2021, for their cruises to qualify. Discounted rate is the rate displayed on the site.

The deal: Celebrity Cruises is doubling down on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with two offers, depending where you're looking to sail. The main deal gets travelers 50% off the second passenger's fare, plus $300 in onboard credit. This deal is available for select 2021 and 2022 Caribbean and European sailings. The second deal is only for Caribbean "always included" sailings in December 2021 and gives passengers up to $200 more in onboard credit. Both deals also include up to $700 worth of savings on airfare for select bookings for passengers coming from the U.S. and Canada.

Eligible voyages: Celebrity cruises departing between December 18, 2021, to March 31, 2022, are eligible to receive 50% off the second-guest booking and up to $300 stateroom credit. Additional stateroom credit is available for Caribbean sailings departing between December 18 to December 27, 2021. Airfare savings are dependent on destinations and class of service.

Good to know: New bookings need to be made by November 30, 2021, to be eligible for this Black Friday deal. The amount of onboard credit received is tied to the length of the cruise booked -- up to five nights: $100; six to nine nights: $200; nine nights or more: $300. Airfare savings breaks down to $100 per person for Caribbean; $300 per person for economy-class flights for Europe; and $700 per person for business or first class.

The deal: For just one week, Holland America is offering $99 deposits and its "Have it All" package of inclusions that cover shore excursions, drinks, specialty dining, gratuities, and onboard Wi-Fi. This Black Friday Deal applies to almost all sailings save Grand Voyages or cruises under six days. Holland America cruises to all seven continents, visiting destinations such as Alaska, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and more.

Eligible voyages: All cruises departing from November 30, 2021, through December 31, 2023, are eligible for this sale, except, as mentioned, Grand Voyages and any cruises that are five days or fewer. Travelers hoping to experience Alaska Cruisetours, which consists of a land and sea itinerary, are in luck as these cruises are also included in the Black Friday Sale.

Good to know: The Black Friday Sale runs through November 30, 2021, and is valid only for the first and second passengers in each stateroom.

The deal: Royal Caribbean has set up a short and sweet Cyber Week sale that offers up to $550 of instant cruise savings, up to 30% off per-person fares.

Eligible voyages: All published 2022 sailings.

Good to know: Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor Society members have access to the sale now, while non-members will have to wait until actual Black Friday (November 26) to start reaping benefits from this sale. All bookings must be made by the end of Cyber Monday (November 29).

The deal: If you were looking for a sign to finally test out a balcony stateroom, consider MSC Cruises’s Black Friday sale a good nudge. The line is offering balcony staterooms for the price of an ocean view, and kids sail free. This means you can bring the whole family and snag a balcony for as little as $129 per person on select sailings.

Eligible voyages: Caribbean and Bahamas, Mediterranean and Northern Europe cruises on MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina are all eligible for this deal.

Good to know: MSC’s Black Friday bookings include Total CruiseFlex which allows travelers to change their cruise booking up to 48 hours before departure, as long as your cruise departs on or before September 22, 2022.

The deal: Cunard Line is offering select cruises to multiple destinations for as low as $899, plus reduced deposits of $100 for these fares, including transatlantic voyages.

Eligible voyages: Available for 2022 transatlantic sailings and cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, New England and Canada, Panama Canal and Europe.

Good to know: Black Friday deals must be booked by November 28, 2021 with the booking code RGL. Deposits are non-refundable and must be paid within three days of booking a promotional fare.

The deal: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises wants to help you close out 2021 with not one, but at least two luxury river cruise sailings. Travelers looking to get in a few sights before the end of the year on one of Uniworld's 2021 sailings -- including aboard the line's new Super Ship, S.S. Sphinx -- will receive 50% off a second holiday season sailing departing in 2021. Sailings are all-inclusive, meaning your onboard meals, premium alcoholic beverages, onboard Wi-Fi, airport transfers, gratuities and shore excursions are all taken care of.

Eligible voyages: Full-fare bookings on sailings departing by December 31, 2021, and 50% off second cruise applies to holiday season cruises departing before December 31, 2021.

● 13-day Grand Christmas and New Year's sailing from Nuremberg, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary

● 11-day Enchanting Christmas and New Year's sailing from Passau, Germany, to Budapest, Hungary

● Eight-day Rhine Holiday Markets sailing from Basel, Switzerland, to Cologne, Germany

Good to know: Offer valid on bookings made through December 2021. Rates start at $1,999 per person.

The deal: Plan ahead for your 2022 and save up to $5,000 per person with this Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Black Friday deal. Sailings on offer include destinations from Southeast Asia, France and Italy to Peru and Eastern Europe. Cruises are all-inclusive of shipboard meals, premium alcoholic beverages, excursions, onboard Wi-Fi, airport transfers and onboard gratuities. You don't even have to spend all your travel on the ship -- this deal also includes the Cruise and Rail: Milan, Venice and Istanbul itinerary aboard the line's new S.S. La Venezia.

Eligible voyages: The amount of savings depends on the specific voyage booked. Here are a few examples:

● $5,000 savings: 15-day Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration (Lima to Lima), 11-day Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery (Lima to Lima)

● $3,000 savings: 13-day Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & the Mekong (Ho Chi Minh to Siem Reap), 13-day India's Golden Triangle & the Sacred Ganges (New Delhi to Kolkata)

● $1,000 savings: Eight-day Paris & Normandy (Paris to Paris), eight-day Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy (Venice to Venice), 10-day Highlights of Eastern Europe (Budapest to Bucharest)

Good to know: Must be purchased and paid in full by November 30, 2021. This offer is able to be combined with other eligible public promotions and/or standard River Heritage Club member savings or benefits for even more savings.

The deal: Scenic's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale favors those who plan -- and pay -- ahead. Anyone who books any of the line's 2022 river cruise (save the sailings on Portugal's Douro River) will receive a second passenger fare at up to 60% off. This same deal applies to select Scenic Eclipse voyages in 2022 as well. Additionally, passengers who book and pay in full by December 15, 2021, will receive an extra 5% off per passenger. Bookings are eligible for Scenic's Flexible Booking Policy which allows guests to cancel or defer their cruises up to 60 days before departure without a fee.

Eligible voyages: Discounts depend on specific 2022 sailing and range from 40% off second-guest fares up to 60% off second-guest fares. Here are a few examples of the savings for specific sailings:

● 60% off second passenger: 10-day Iconic West Coast Experience from Vancouver, Canada, to San Diego; 11-day Latin America Delights from Lima, Peru to Santiago, Chile; five-day Tastes of Imperial Europe from Budapest to Vienna; 11-day Taste of Southern France roundtrip from Lyon, France

● 50% off second passenger: 14-day Baja and Costa Rica Discovery from San Diego to San Jose, Costa Rica; Morocco and the Iberian Peninsula round trip from Lisbon, Portugal; eight-day Rhine Highlights from Zurich to Amsterdam; eight-day Danube Christmas Markets from Budapest to Nuremberg, Germany

Good to know: New bookings must be made between November 24 and December 1 to take advantage of this deal. Discounts are taken off the cruise and upgrade fares only. Travelers may combine this deal with trade vouchers, future travel credits and other offers for even more savings.

The deal: Get up to four stateroom category upgrades on select 2022 sailings to multiple destinations. Additionally, each stateroom will receive OLife Choice, which offers two-for-one fares, free roundtrip airfare inclusive of airport transfers and the choice of one extra freebie amenity. For their free amenity, travelers can choose to receive up to eight free excursions, a free beverage package (house beverages) and up to $800 of onboard credit. Just note that to receive the BOGO fare, both passengers will need to choose the same free amenity.

Eligible voyages: This deal applies to 23 cruises in Oceania's 2022 lineup with destinations that range from Miami to Tahiti to Rome. Search and compare eligible cruises on the Oceania Black Friday deals site.

Good to know: Only applicable to new bookings made between November 23 to November 29, 2021. Travelers booking via phone must ask for the "Black Friday Sale" to receive sale offer perks. Cabin upgrades and details of free perks are dependent on length of sailing and category book, and all perks apply per stateroom (not per person).

The deal: New suite bookings on Atlas Navigator and Atlas World Traveller will receive free roundtrip business-class airfare, allowing cruisers to arrive in comfort before heading onboard their Atlas Ocean Voyages luxe-adventure cruise. Not looking to book a suite? No problem, this Black Friday deal is also offering 20% off all stateroom bookings. Travelers have a choice of over 29 voyages sailing to destinations including Antarctica, the Arctic, South America, Iceland, Greenland, the Mediterranean and England.

Eligible voyages: Atlas World Navigator and Atlas World Traveller voyages departing March 1 through September 30, 2022.

Good to know: The booking window is short, and you must book between November 26 and November 30, 2021, using the code BLKFRI21 to take advantage of this deal.

The deal: Emerald Cruises is offering up to 60% off of a second passenger fare for new bookings on select 2022 river and ocean sailings. Additionally, if bookings are paid in full by December 15, 2021, Emerald will knock off another 5% per passenger.

Eligible voyages: River cruise sailings on the 2022 Rhine, Danube, Moselle, Main and Rhône rivers, for cabin categories C and higher. Ocean cruise itineraries on the Emerald Azzura, the line's soon-to-be-launched superyacht, scheduled to depart from the Red and Adriatic Seas.

Good to know: Bookings need to be made between November 21 and December 1, 2021, to be eligible, and they can be made online, via a travel agent or through Emerald by phone. All bookings come with Emerald's 60-day flexible booking policy that allows passengers to defer and change their departure date or itinerary up to 60 days before their sailing without a fee.

The deal: This sale is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to make good on their 2022 New Year's resolutions to get out and see the world after being cooped up on land for most of 2020 and 2021. At 50% off, it includes some of Hurtigruten's lowest-ever fares to bucket list-worthy destinations from Antarctica to Cape Verde. New-as-of-2022 Galapagos and West Africa itineraries are eligible. Furthermore, all expedition cruise deposits are lowered to 10% during the sale.

Eligible voyages: Discounts range from up to 35% to 50% off fares, depending on which voyage you choose. Here are a few examples of what's on sale:

● Up to 50% off: Six- or 12-day voyages aboard Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express; 13-day sailings from Reykjavik, Iceland to St. John's, Canada; nine-day cruise between Liverpool and Reykjavik; 8-day U.S. West Coast highlights; and a nine-day wellness cruise from Halifax, Canada to Colon, Panama.

● Up to 40% off: 16-day Antarctica and Falklands expedition and many other Antarctica departures; 14-day Galapagos, historic Peru and Chilean sailing; 15-day Southern Scandinavian highlight cruise; and either a 13- or 15-day British Isles cruise.

● Up to 35% off: Multiple new Galapagos sailings; new 14-day West Africa itinerary, among other sailings.

Good to know: This Black Friday deal can be booked through travel agents or on Hurtigruten.com through November 30.

The deal: Luxury cruise line Amazara is offering 20% savings on select sailings from November 26, 2021 to May 5, 2023 for all cabin categories. Each stateroom will also receive $500 worth of onboard spending credit and an upgraded premium drinks package for two. Passengers can pick from select voyages throughout Europe, the Caribbean and the Canary Islands, including sailings featuring holiday programming. This offer can be combined with existing offers to increase stateroom credits to $1,000.

Eligible voyages: Here are a few examples of select sailings eligible for this sale:

● November 26, 2021: 14-night Caribbean Breezes Voyage roundtrip from Miami

● December 11, 2021: Seven-night Canary Islands Intensive Voyage roundtrip from Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

● January 27, 2022: 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage roundtrip from Cape Town, South Africa

Good to know: This Black Friday sale is only available in North America and does not apply to guaranteed staterooms. To book, visit Amazara.com; no promo code needed. Bookings must be made by December 3, 2021, to qualify for this deal.

The deal: American Queen Voyages is offering up to 45% off regular fares per stateroom on select 2022 sailings, including a few inaugural expedition sailings traveling to Alaska and Canada, and Mexico's Yucatan. American Queen Voyages encompasses American river, ocean and expedition sailings, giving Black Friday deal shoppers even more sailing options from which to choose. (American Queen Voyages is the company formerly called American Queen Steamboat Company, which also included Victory Cruise Line.)

Eligible voyages: Black Friday savings are available on select 2022 expedition sailings aboard the Ocean Victory, Southern Coastal Charm roundtrip voyages from Amelia Island, and the Splendor of the Great Lakes sailings from Toronto to Chicago, among others. Here are a few examples:

● 45% off per stateroom: March 7 and June 13 sailings of American Countess; April 14 sailing of American Duchess; February 27 and March 6 sailings of American Queen

● 10-day Immersive Yucatan Exploration round trip from Cozumel to Cancun, Mexico.

● Inaugural expedition season on Ocean Victory on voyages between Vancouver, Canada and Sitka, Alaska

● 40% off per stateroom: April 18 and May 19 sailings of American Countess; May 7, 14 and 28 sailings of American Duchess: March 13, 20, 27 and April 10 sailings of American Empress; June 5 and 12 sailings of American Queen

Good to know: Bookings must be made by December 3, 2021, via a travel agent or by calling American Queen Voyages and using the code FRIDAY. Payment must be new, individual (no groups) and paid in full to be eligible for the deal.

The deal: This Black Friday deal from Variety Cruises isn't leaving anyone behind, whether you're traveling with a plus-one or solo. Passengers booked into double-occupancy cabins will receive 50% off per person, while those sailing solo won't have to pay a single supplement. Warm up, relax and immerse in the beauty and nature of Seychelles, Costa Rica and along the Panama Canal where you can hike, snorkel, swim, dive, soak up sun and indulge in local eats.

Eligible voyages: Valid for new bookings made on select 2022 Seychelles and Costa Rica, Panama and the Canal voyages.

● Eight-day Costa Rica, Panama and the Canal sailings departing January 22 and February 26.

● Eight-day Seychelles 2022 sailings departing January 1 and 22; February 26; March 5; April 9, 16 and 30; May 7 and 14; June 4 and 11; July 2.