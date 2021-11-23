TUI River Cruises Christens Newest Ship, TUI Skyla

(4.45 p.m. GMT) -- TUI Skyla, the second ship in the TUI River Cruises fleet was officially christened before embarking on its first itinerary, Mistletoe & Rhine today.

The christening ceremony, complete with the traditional champagne smash, was officiated by Corporate Captain Marco Menke and godmother, college exam officer Catherine Hawkins (pictured).

The festive sailing on TUI Skyla will call at some of Germany’s well-known cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Koblenz -- hopefully including the Christmas markets.

There is a big question mark over whether the German markets will go ahead, as more river cruise lines cancel itineraries as Austria enters lockdown.

Onboard, the ship will include Christmas activities, mulled wine and regional Christmas dishes onboard.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I said: "We’re thrilled to welcome the second ship to the TUI River Cruises fleet on our first festive sailing of the year. Since going on sale we have seen continued growth in demand for TUI Skyla itineraries on the Danube with Danube Treasures being the top seller."