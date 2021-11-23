  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
TUI Joins River Cruise Market with Three Ships Debuting in 2020
TUI Joins River Cruise Market with Three Ships Debuting in 2020
TV's Samantha Brown Christens New AmaWaterways River Cruise Ship AmaMagna
TV's Samantha Brown Christens New AmaWaterways River Cruise Ship AmaMagna
TUI River Cruises Invites Readers to Apply to Be Godparents of New Ships
TUI River Cruises Invites Readers to Apply to Be Godparents of New Ships
P&O Cruises Announces High Flying Entertainment For New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Announces High Flying Entertainment For New Ship Iona
TUI River Cruises Postpones Launch Until November 2020
TUI River Cruises Postpones Launch Until November 2020
TUI River Cruises Confirms Launch Date, Itineraries, Safety Protocols
TUI River Cruises Confirms Launch Date, Itineraries, Safety Protocols
More River Cruise Lines Hopeful for Restart Before Year End
More River Cruise Lines Hopeful for Restart Before Year End
Crystal Releases Full Lineup of 2021 River Cruises
Crystal Releases Full Lineup of 2021 River Cruises
TUI River Cruises Launches First Ship, TUI Maya, After 18-Month Delay
TUI River Cruises Launches First Ship, TUI Maya, After 18-Month Delay
River Cruise Lines Cancel Christmas Market Itineraries as Austria Enters Lockdown
River Cruise Lines Cancel Christmas Market Itineraries as Austria Enters Lockdown
TUI River Cruises Christens Newest Ship, TUI Skyla
T U I S K Y L A 001

TUI River Cruises Christens Newest Ship, TUI Skyla

TUI River Cruises Christens Newest Ship, TUI Skyla
T U I S K Y L A 001

November 23, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4.45 p.m. GMT) -- TUI Skyla, the second ship in the TUI River Cruises fleet was officially christened before embarking on its first itinerary, Mistletoe & Rhine today. 

The christening ceremony, complete with the traditional champagne smash, was officiated by Corporate Captain Marco Menke and godmother, college exam officer Catherine Hawkins (pictured).

The festive sailing on TUI Skyla will call at some of Germany’s well-known cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Koblenz -- hopefully including the Christmas markets.

There is a big question mark over whether the German markets will go ahead, as more river cruise lines cancel itineraries as Austria enters lockdown.

Onboard, the ship will include Christmas activities, mulled wine and regional Christmas dishes onboard.  

It is the second of the line's river cruise fleet to launch; TUI Maya was christened in Mainz, Germany, complete with pyrotechnics and a champagne smash, in August. TUI Isla joins the fleet next spring.

Featured Videos

See all videos
River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local

How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local

Adventures By Disney Seine River Cruises

Adventures By Disney Seine River Cruises

Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean

Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

See all videos

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I said: "We’re thrilled to welcome the second ship to the TUI River Cruises fleet on our first festive sailing of the year. Since going on sale we have seen continued growth in demand for TUI Skyla itineraries on the Danube with Danube Treasures being the top seller."

Hackney said winter and Christmas sailings continue to be extremely popular with customers with demand high for winter and the festive period.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
The 2021 Black Friday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
5
Azamara Debuts Five Month World Cruise Setting Sail in 2024
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.