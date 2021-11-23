Princess Cruises Announces Longest-Ever World Cruise From Australia, 2023/24 Four Ship Cruise Season

(1 a.m. AEST) -- Princess Cruises has announced the longest-ever world cruise from Australia -- 110 days on Coral Princess plus a four-ship deployment Down Under in 2023/2024.

Coral Princess will depart Sydney on April 30, 2024, and Brisbane two days later on May 2, and call in at 32 countries over 110 days.

The line has also revealed four ships -- Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess -- will sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America in 2023/2024.

The news comes at the same time as sister brand Carnival revealed its 2023/24 Cruise Season which features 115 sailings from Sydney and Brisbane.

Highlights of Princess' program include:

Departures from six Australia and New Zealand homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, and Auckland. Featured Videos See all videos Photo Tour of Regal Princess Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013) Onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor in the Caribbean Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021 Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021) See all videos

Extended More Ashore stays in a variety of destinations including overnights in Tahiti (Papeete) and Cairns, as well as late night stays in Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, San Francisco, Tahiti (Papeete) and Vancouver.

Access to more than 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia (from Port Douglas), the Greater Blue Mountains (from Sydney) and The Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie).

Two cruisetours are also available:

Australian Outback: Passengers can visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru.

Ultimate Australia: This extensive cruisetour guides guests through the highlights of Sydney, Uluru/Ayers Rockin the heart of the Outback, Darwin, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.