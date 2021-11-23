  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Majestic Princess

Princess Cruises Announces Longest-Ever World Cruise From Australia, 2023/24 Four Ship Cruise Season

Princess Cruises Announces Longest-Ever World Cruise From Australia, 2023/24 Four Ship Cruise Season
Majestic Princess

November 23, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(1 a.m. AEST) -- Princess Cruises has announced the longest-ever world cruise from Australia -- 110 days on Coral Princess plus a four-ship deployment Down Under in 2023/2024.

Coral Princess will depart Sydney on April 30, 2024, and Brisbane two days later on May 2, and call in at 32 countries over 110 days.

The line has also revealed four ships -- Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess -- will sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America in 2023/2024.

The news comes at the same time as sister brand Carnival revealed its 2023/24 Cruise Season which features 115 sailings from Sydney and Brisbane.

Highlights of Princess' program include:

  • Departures from six Australia and New Zealand homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, and Auckland.

  • Extended More Ashore stays in a variety of destinations including overnights in Tahiti (Papeete) and Cairns, as well as late night stays in Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, San Francisco, Tahiti (Papeete) and Vancouver.
  • Access to more than 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia (from Port Douglas), the Greater Blue Mountains (from Sydney) and The Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie).

Two cruisetours are also available: 

Australian Outback: Passengers can visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru.

Ultimate Australia: This extensive cruisetour guides guests through the highlights of Sydney, Uluru/Ayers Rockin the heart of the Outback, Darwin, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

  • Cruises go on sale at 2 pm PST on Dec. 1, 2021. Passengers booking the 110-day World Cruise by April 30, 2022 will receive AUD $1,000 Onboard Credit per person.
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.