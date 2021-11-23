Carnival Reveals Details of 2023/2024 Australia Cruise Program

(10:27 p.m. AEST) -- In a much needed boost for Aussie cruisers, Carnival has revealed details of its "ambitious" 2023/2024 cruise program which features 115 sailings from Sydney and Brisbane.

Carnival Splendor and Carnival Spirit will offer 66 domestic sailings from the two ports providing an estimated $300 million boost to the domestic tourism economy, according to the line.

The news comes less than a month before Australia lifts its international travel ban, which could also see the resumption of cruising.

Kara Glamore, Vice President of Carnival Cruise Line Australia said: "After an incredibly challenging two years for the Australian travel industry, it was extremely important for us at Carnival to invest in the local economy with our 2023-2024 program.

"That’s why for the first time 60 percent of our cruises will be across ANZ, with the remaining 40 percent visiting the South Pacific."

She added: "We know Aussies are hungry to keep exploring their backyard and with over one hundred sailings between June 2023 and June 2024, we'll be sure to have a cruise for you."

Twenty short cruises have been included as part of the program, including weekend breaks and trips to destinations such as Moreton Island, Airlie Beach and the Great Barrier Reef.

Highlights of the itinerary program include two cruises to Papua New Guinea, allowing guests to visit a number of stunning ports including Alotau, Kitava and the Conflict Islands.

On sale from the 22 November 2021, highlight fares include:

Carnival Splendor

Three-day Weekend Sampler from $382 per person, interior twin – based on 5 October 2023 sailing

Four days Sydney to Moreton Island from $518 per person, interior twin – based on 28 March 2024 sailing

Eight days Sydney to the South Pacific from $814 per person, interior twin – based on 28 April 2024 sailing

10 days Sydney to the Great Barrier Reef from $1,139 per person, interior twin – based on 8 October 2023 sailing

Carnival Spirit

Three-day Weekend Sampler from $397 per person, interior twin – based on 9 May 2024 sailing

Four days Brisbane to Airlie Beach from $538 per person, interior twin – based on 29 May 2024 sailing

Seven days Brisbane to the South Pacific from $789 per person, interior twin – based on 5 November 2023 sailing