Danube River Cruise Itineraries Affected After Lock Sustains Damage
Avalon Waterways to Debut 5 New Danube River Cruise Ports in 2021
River Cruise Lines Start Outlining Onboard Health and Safety Changes
The European Union Temporarily Bans American Travelers
What Europe Being Closed to Americans Means for European River Cruising
Where Will U.S. Cruising Resume First? Like Virus Spikes, It's A Moving Target
Two Continents, Two Cruise Outlooks: Europe vs. the United States
More River Cruise Lines Hopeful for Restart Before Year End
AIDA, River Cruises Cancel Sailings as New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules Threaten Cruise Restart in Europe
Many European Christmas Markets Closed But Some River Cruise Operators Still Plan to Operate
River Cruise Lines Cancel Christmas Market Itineraries as Austria Enters Lockdown
River Cruise Lines Cancel Christmas Market Itineraries as Austria Enters Lockdown
November 19, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
(1:17 p.m. EST) -- In the wake of Austria going into full lockdown and the Bavarian region of Germany cancelling its Christmas Markets due to rising rates of COVID-19, river cruise lines are cancelling the the rest of the 2021 season for their popular European Christmas Market sailings.

"Due to conditions related to COVID-19, the Austrian and Bavarian governments have announced lock-downs and Christmas Market closures that will have a direct impact on select Avalon Waterways cruises," Avalon Waterways said in a statement to Cruise Critic. "As a result, Avalon Waterways will be cancelling all Danube and Main-Danube itineraries between now and the end of the year."

The company said guests booked on the affected sailings and their travel advisors were being contacted. Passengers would be provided with incentives to move their vacation to a future date, but would also have the opportunity to request a credit or refund, Avalon Waterways told Cruise Critic.

Following these Christmas Markets sailings, most river cruises aren't set to resume in Europe until March 2022.

European River Cruises Affected by Regional Lockdowns

Avalon Envision (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

Amidst dramatically rising COVID-19 infections, Austrian officials announced a 10-day national lockdown beginning Monday, November 22. Officials said the lockdown could be extended for up to 20 days total.

Austria’s decision makes the country the first in Europe to lock down this fall amidst rising infection rates in several European countries.

Germany was also considering a lockdown, reports Bloomberg. The country is experiencing a spike in infections from the virus, with 50,000 new cases in one day reported.

On Friday, the German region of Bavaria cancelled all its Christmas markets for the second year in a row. This includes the Nuremburg, Passau and Regensburg markets, among those visited by river cruise passengers. The Munich market was cancelled earlier this week, three days before its scheduled opening.

Hungary, with Budapest a popular embarkation and disembarkation port for river cruises, is another concern. The country experienced a dramatic surge in new COVID-19 cases this week.

Many river cruise lines are still assessing the situation. Crystal River Cruises told Cruise Critic it is evaluating the current situation. "We are aware of this development and will announce how this affects our remaining 2021 sailings on Crystal Ravel shortly," the line said in a statement.

Cruise Critic has also reached out to other major river cruise lines for comment.

