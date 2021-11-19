River Cruise Lines Cancel Christmas Market Itineraries as Austria Enters Lockdown

(1:17 p.m. EST) -- In the wake of Austria going into full lockdown and the Bavarian region of Germany cancelling its Christmas Markets due to rising rates of COVID-19, river cruise lines are cancelling the the rest of the 2021 season for their popular European Christmas Market sailings.

"Due to conditions related to COVID-19, the Austrian and Bavarian governments have announced lock-downs and Christmas Market closures that will have a direct impact on select Avalon Waterways cruises," Avalon Waterways said in a statement to Cruise Critic. "As a result, Avalon Waterways will be cancelling all Danube and Main-Danube itineraries between now and the end of the year."

The company said guests booked on the affected sailings and their travel advisors were being contacted. Passengers would be provided with incentives to move their vacation to a future date, but would also have the opportunity to request a credit or refund, Avalon Waterways told Cruise Critic.

Following these Christmas Markets sailings, most river cruises aren't set to resume in Europe until March 2022.

European River Cruises Affected by Regional Lockdowns

Austria’s decision makes the country the first in Europe to lock down this fall amidst rising infection rates in several European countries.

Germany was also considering a lockdown, reports Bloomberg. The country is experiencing a spike in infections from the virus, with 50,000 new cases in one day reported.

On Friday, the German region of Bavaria cancelled all its Christmas markets for the second year in a row. This includes the Nuremburg, Passau and Regensburg markets, among those visited by river cruise passengers. The Munich market was cancelled earlier this week, three days before its scheduled opening.

Hungary, with Budapest a popular embarkation and disembarkation port for river cruises, is another concern. The country experienced a dramatic surge in new COVID-19 cases this week.

Many river cruise lines are still assessing the situation. Crystal River Cruises told Cruise Critic it is evaluating the current situation. "We are aware of this development and will announce how this affects our remaining 2021 sailings on Crystal Ravel shortly," the line said in a statement.