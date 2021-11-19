U.K. Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cruise Deals

(5:30 p.m. GMT) -- Traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S., Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now a firm fixture on the U.K. retail calendar. Not wanting to be left out, cruise lines have been quick to contribute to the shopping frenzy, with huge savings to be had on cruise holidays in 2022 and beyond.

Here's a roundup of what's available. We'll add more offers as they are announced.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Ocean Cruise Deals

The Deal: Celestyal Cruises is offering up to 40 percent discount, free child places and no single supplement, through November 30 (the sale began early, on October 22). Savings are valid on select 2022 all-inclusive cruises, starting from £279pp, based on double occupancy. Reduced rates are also available for third and fourth adult passengers. Among the 46 sailings included in the Black Friday sale is the three-night Iconic Aegean, from just £279pp based on double occupancy. This sailing begins in Athens (Lavrion) and calls in Mykonos, Patmos, Heraklion (Crete), Santorini and Kusadasi. There’s also the seven-night Idyllic Aegean, from £689pp based on double occupancy. Starting in Athens and with calls in Crete, Rhodes, Santorini, Milos, Mykonos and Kusadasi, plus a maiden call in Thessaloniki.

Celestyal Cruises' include the line's All-Inclusive Experience, including unlimited classic drinks, select shore excursions and gratuities.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 all-inclusive cruises

Expiration Date: November 30, 2021

The Deal: Receiving savings of £200 per couple of Emerald Cruises’ yacht cruises departing in 2022 on the brand-new Emerald Azzurra. New 2022 bookings will also receive a free Premium Drinks Package. The additional saving is applied in addition to current discounts of up to 30 percent on selected itineraries when paid in full by 30 November 2021. Sailings including the eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment itinerary, departing from Athens on April 9, 2022, with calls to Cephalonia Island, Corfu, Sarandë, Kotor and Dubrovnik. Fares from £3,760 pp, including return flights, airport transfers, a free Premium Drinks Package, selected excursions, Wi-Fi, port taxes and charges and all gratuities.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 departures

Expiration Date: December 3, 2021

The Deal: Save up to £400pp on selected Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sailings departing in early 2022. Five- to 16-night cruises are on offer departing from January to May, including the Norwegian fjords, Canary Islands and Southern Spain. Solo passengers can also sail from £849, with no single supplement available on several cruises. Sailings including the 16-night In Search of the Northern Lights cruise on the new (refurbished) ship, Borealis, departing February 11, 2022. Save up to £400 per person on this cruise, with prices starting from £1,199 per person.

There’s also the 12-night Escape to the Canaries itinerary on Bolette, departing Southampton on March 4, 2022. Savings of £400pp with fares from £999 per person and £1,149 per person, with no single supplement for solo travellers.

Eligible Voyages: Select January to May 2022 European cruises

Expiration Date: November 30, 2021

The Deal: Get up to 50 percent off your cruise fare. Save on the 13-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to St. John's, Canada, calling on Greenland and Northern Labrador; the Norwegian Fjords departing from Dover; plus a 10-day Caribbean cruise from Miami to Panama, and a nine-day sailing between Liverpool and Reykjavik, including a half-circumnavigation of Iceland. The extensive sale is also available on Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express' voyages along Norway's coastline. There's up to 40 percent off the 16-day Antarctica & Falklands expedition. Hurtigruten has also lowered its deposit requirement to 10 percent during the sale.

Eligible Voyages: Destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, Alaska, Iceland, Cape Verde and the Bissagos in West Africa, and Norway are included in Hurtigruten’s sale.

Expiration Date: November 30, 2021

The Deal: Holland America Line is offering Black Friday savings on select cruises with the line’s Have It All package included for a reduced deposit of £99pp. The Have it All package is worth over $200 per cabin, per week, and includes a drinks package, one speciality dining experience, two shore excursions, WIFI and for one week only, crew appreciation (gratuities).

Deals include the seven-night Mediterranean Rivieras voyage on Nieuw Statendam, departing Barcelona on 1 and 8 May. This fly cruise starts from £1,499pp, including free flights. There’s also the 10-night Newfoundland & New England Discovery on Nieuw Statendam, departing 7 Sep 2022, from £1,709pp and fly-cruise from £2,559pp. Among the call are St. John's, Newfoundland, Bar Harbor and Boston, where the sailing ends.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 fly-cruises

Expiration Date: November 30, 2021

The Deal: Book a Balcony cabin for the price of an Inside cabin on selected sailings from Southampton. Fares start from £299 pp for seven nights sailing on MSC Magnifica to Northern Europe, with departures available from November 30, 2021, to February 22, 2022.

Eligible Voyages: Limited Southampton-based last-minute sailings

Expiration Date: November 29, 2021

The Deal: Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a 35 percent off all cruises, including fly-cruise packages, sale to coincide with the release of through to Summer 2024. Along with the 35 percent-off offer, passengers can also get four Free at Sea upgrades (Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Shore Excursion Credit and Wi-Fi) from just £49pp. Options include a seven-day Greek Island cruise from Rome onboard Norwegian Jade, with highlights including Santorini, Rhodes and Istanbul, from £1,140pp, departing March 2022. There’s a nine-day Northern Europe sailing on Norwegian Getaway, departing Southampton, in October 2022, April 2023 and May 2024, from £695pp, and Caribbean cruises on Norwegian Encore with departures from January to March 2022, from £743.

Eligible Voyages: The ‘Greatest Deal Ever’ is available on all itineraries from 2021 through to summer 2024.

Expiration Date: December 9, 2021

The Deal: Sail Croatia will match deposits of £50 with a £50 discount on select 2022 sailings. The offer applies to hundreds of small ship cruises, covering 16 itineraries, from April-October 2022, departing Split or Dubrovnik. All cruises are for seven days, starting from £359pp with the discount offer. Fares include a buffet breakfast and three-course lunch daily, tour manager and Wi-Fi.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 sailings

Expiration Date: December 1, 2021

The Deal: Scenic is offering a guaranteed 30 percent off cruise fares on selected North, Central and South America voyages on Scenic Eclipse. The all-inclusive sailings include flights, transfers, all dining options onboard, excursions and drinks (as per Scenic's standard all-inclusive offering). Among the offers is Scenic Eclipse’s 17-day Chilean Fjords & Cape Horn voyage from Valparaíso to Ushuaia, taking in Puerto Montt, Castro and the Inner Fjords and Punta Arenas. Fares start from £9,205pp (was £11,825), departing October 28, 2022.

Eligible Voyages: North, Central and South America coastlines voyages in 2022.

Expiration Date: December 3, 2021

The Deal: Seabourn’s Black Friday Sail event offers savings of up to $1,000 off regular fares on Veranda and Ocean View Suites, as well as up to $1,000 onboard spending money on 125 voyages booked November 16 - 30. Pick from sailings to the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Antarctica, including voyages on line’s new expedition ship, Seabourn Venture and the seven-day Caribbean Spice Islands sailing departs Barbados on January 22, 2022, with fares from £3,419pp.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings until the end of 2021 and into summer 2022.

Expiration Date: November 30, 2021

The Deal: Branded Our Big Fall Offer (not strictly Black Friday), now is a good time to book a cruise on Virgin Voyages’ debut ship, Scarlet Lady. Book a sailing departing between December 2021 and March 2022 and receive 20 percent off your fare, plus a $100 bar credit. Bookings must be made by November 29. The offer is available on 27 Scarlet Lady sailings from Miami, including Fire & Sunset Soirées itineraries that call at Beach Club at Bimini and Riviera Maya voyages to Mexico.

Eligible Voyages: Select end of 2021 through March 2022 voyages

Expiration Date: November 29, 2021

Black Friday 2020 River Cruise Deals

The Deal: Book a winter 2021 river cruise with Amadeus and get the second passenger in the same cabin half price. Deals include the five-day Magic of Advent on the Rhine between Cologne and Strasbourg, departing November 28 and December 8. Cruise-only fares from £660 for the first passenger and £330 for the second passenger sharing a cabin.

Book the seven-day Magic of Advent on the Danube between Nuremberg and Vienna, departing November 28 and December 10 and pay £915 for the first passenger and £457 for the second on a cruise-only fare. Getaway over the festive period on the seven-day Christmas on the Danube round trip from Passau, departing 22 December, from £974 for first passenger and £487 for the second.

Eligible Voyages: Winter 2021 sailings

Expiration Date: November 29, 2021

The Deal: Book selected Scenic 2022 European river cruises between November 19 and December 3 and receive a guaranteed £2,200 per couple saving and complimentary private door-to-door chauffeur transfers. In addition, pay in full by December 3 and get an extra 10 percent off.

Eligible Voyages: Selected 2022 European itineraries

Expiration Date: December 3, 2021

The Deal: Save up to £2,000 per couple, enjoy a free Premium Drinks Package and receive €200 onboard credits per cabin on Emerald Cruises' Europe river cruises. Save an additional 10 percent on select cabins by paying in full by November 30, 2021. Sailings include the eight-day Sensations of Lyon and Provence cruise from Lyon to Marseille, from £1,795pp. Fares include return UK flights or Eurostar travel, transfers, all meals onboard, a free Premium Drinks Package, selected excursions, Wi-Fi, port taxes and charges and all gratuities.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 Europe sailings

Expiration Date: December 3, 2021

The Deal: Save £750pp (based on double occupancy) on 2022 river cruises if you book by December 31, 2021. Viking is also offering a limited-time offer on its Elegant Elbe river cruises for selected March 2022 departures. The 10-day Berlin to Prague voyage is available from £1,995pp. All of Viking’s river sailings include select numbers of guided tours, return flights to select UK airports, all meals including wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and gratuities. To receive the discount or book the limited-time offer, call 0800 319 6660.

Eligible Voyages: The discount is available on 2022 river cruises, excluding the Mississippi and is subject to availability. The limited-time offer is available on the Elegant Elbe itinerary.

Expiration Date: December 31, 2021