  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Cuts Steel for MSC Seashore, Named as First Seaside EVO-Class Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Cuts Steel for MSC Seashore, Named as First Seaside EVO-Class Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Confirms Newest Ships Will Be U.S.-Based, Considers Alaska as Next Destination
MSC Cruises Confirms Newest Ships Will Be U.S.-Based, Considers Alaska as Next Destination
MSC Opens Bookings for First Seaside Evo-Class Cruise Ship, MSC Seashore
MSC Opens Bookings for First Seaside Evo-Class Cruise Ship, MSC Seashore
MSC Cruises Releases More MSC Seashore Details at New Ship's Coin Ceremony
MSC Cruises Releases More MSC Seashore Details at New Ship's Coin Ceremony
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship MSC Virtuosa
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship MSC Virtuosa
MSC Announces Summer European Sailings for More Cruise Ships
MSC Announces Summer European Sailings for More Cruise Ships
MSC Cruises Announces U.S. Restart Aboard Two Ships From Florida
MSC Cruises Announces U.S. Restart Aboard Two Ships From Florida
MSC Cruises Names Newest Ship MSC Seascape
MSC Cruises Names Newest Ship MSC Seascape
MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy
MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy
MSC Cruises News: MSC Meraviglia Prepares to Depart Miami on First Ex-U.S. Sailing in Nearly 18 Months
MSC Cruises News: MSC Meraviglia Prepares to Depart Miami on First Ex-U.S. Sailing in Nearly 18 Months
MSC Cruises Reveals MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in 2022
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises Reveals MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in 2022

MSC Cruises Reveals MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in 2022
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

November 18, 2021

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EST) -- During a media briefing Thursday aboard the soon-to-be-christened MSC Seashore, Ruben Rodriguez, MSC Cruises North America president, revealed the line's next next EVO-class ship will now be officially deployed to the U.S. upon completion in 2022.

"MSC Seascape is the sister ship to MSC Seashore. It’s currently under construction in Italy, to be launched at the end of next year,” revealed Rodriguez. "And we will be deploying Seascape in Miami as its homeport come winter 2022-2023." He added that the ship will bring "new experiences, new amenities and new features".

MSC Seascape is scheduled to be delivered from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in November 2022. The 5,877-passengers ship will offer 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, and will feature six swimming pools. Rodriguez's announcement coincided with the float-out of MSC Seascape at Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday.

MSC's decision to deploy its newest vessel Stateside isn't exactly a surprise. The Swiss-based, Italy-owned cruise line has been making big investments in the U.S. to stake a place in the highly competitive U.S. cruise market. These initiatives also include its three-year Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve project, which saw the line completely renovating and restoring an industrial island in the Bahamas into a thriving marine reserve with over 75,000 individually-planted plants, over 80 different species of marine life, and a coral restoration project.

MSC Cruises will also begin ground-breaking on their own dedicated terminal at PortMiami, designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica, the global architecture firm responsible for several buildings found in the Miami skyline as well as across the world.

Featured Videos

See all videos
5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge

5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge

MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021)

MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021)

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane

Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences

MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences

First Look At MSC Bellissima

First Look At MSC Bellissima

MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship

MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide

MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide

MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour

MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour

The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video

The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video

Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After

Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After

See all videos

"It (the terminal) will support up to three next-generation ships across three piers and up to 36,000 passenger movements a day," says Rodriguez.

During the briefing aboard MSC Seashore, Rodriguez also stated that starting this winter, MSC Meraviglia will begin sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), running three-, four-, and seven-night cruises, with MSC Divina moving to PortMiami on "a wide variety of itineraries" consisting of three-, seven-, 10-, 11- and 14-night Caribbean and Bahamas sailings, all with the goal of offering U.S. cruisers more options and easier access to MSC cruises.

When it debuts in 2022, MSC Seascape will run 7-night itineraries through the Caribbean from PortMiami.

Cruise Critic is currently onboard MSC Seashore, MSC's first EVO-class ship which will begin its inaugural Caribbean sailings from PortMiami on November 20.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
MSC Cruises Reveals MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in 2022
5
Cruise Critic Video: Cruising the Caribbean Aboard Crystal Endeavor
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.