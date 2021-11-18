MSC Cruises Reveals MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in 2022

(12:30 p.m. EST) -- During a media briefing Thursday aboard the soon-to-be-christened MSC Seashore, Ruben Rodriguez, MSC Cruises North America president, revealed the line's next next EVO-class ship will now be officially deployed to the U.S. upon completion in 2022.

"MSC Seascape is the sister ship to MSC Seashore. It’s currently under construction in Italy, to be launched at the end of next year,” revealed Rodriguez. "And we will be deploying Seascape in Miami as its homeport come winter 2022-2023." He added that the ship will bring "new experiences, new amenities and new features".

MSC Seascape is scheduled to be delivered from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in November 2022. The 5,877-passengers ship will offer 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, and will feature six swimming pools. Rodriguez's announcement coincided with the float-out of MSC Seascape at Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday.

MSC's decision to deploy its newest vessel Stateside isn't exactly a surprise. The Swiss-based, Italy-owned cruise line has been making big investments in the U.S. to stake a place in the highly competitive U.S. cruise market. These initiatives also include its three-year Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve project, which saw the line completely renovating and restoring an industrial island in the Bahamas into a thriving marine reserve with over 75,000 individually-planted plants, over 80 different species of marine life, and a coral restoration project.

MSC Cruises will also begin ground-breaking on their own dedicated terminal at PortMiami, designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica, the global architecture firm responsible for several buildings found in the Miami skyline as well as across the world. Featured Videos See all videos 5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences First Look At MSC Bellissima MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After See all videos

"It (the terminal) will support up to three next-generation ships across three piers and up to 36,000 passenger movements a day," says Rodriguez.

During the briefing aboard MSC Seashore, Rodriguez also stated that starting this winter, MSC Meraviglia will begin sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), running three-, four-, and seven-night cruises, with MSC Divina moving to PortMiami on "a wide variety of itineraries" consisting of three-, seven-, 10-, 11- and 14-night Caribbean and Bahamas sailings, all with the goal of offering U.S. cruisers more options and easier access to MSC cruises.

When it debuts in 2022, MSC Seascape will run 7-night itineraries through the Caribbean from PortMiami.