Celebrity Cruises Names Fourth Edge-Class Ship Celebrity Ascent

(2:36 p.m. EST) -- Celebrity Cruises is looking upward with its latest ship name. Celebrity Ascent is expected to debut in early 2023 as the line’s fourth Edge-class ship.

Celebrity Ascent will be a sister ship to Celebrity Edge, this year’s Celebrity Apex, which recently launched its first Caribbean season, and next year’s Celebrity Beyond (due in late April).

The high-design ships have such grounding breaking features as Infinite Verandas, with the upper half of a wall of windows opening at the push of a button, to turn staterooms into open-air lanais; and a Magic Carpet platform that rides the outside of the ships, attaching at various levels to serve as a bar, restaurant, and for easy access to tenders to go ashore.

"The name of this new ship is very apropos as the industry rebounds, but also as Celebrity continues to lead the industry as an unmatched new-luxury brand and cruise line," said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises. "Celebrity Ascent will take the industry to new heights as it pushes the boundaries of what people can experience on a ship and how they experience it."

Full of "ascending" puns, the cruise line said in a press release that the newest ship in the fleet would "climb even higher" than Celebrity Beyond. Featured Videos See all videos Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021) Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Martini Bar Bartender Pours 15 Martinis at Once on Celebrity Cruises Cruise Critic Tours Celebrity Edge Celebrity Edge First Look: 3 Revolutionary Dining Experiences Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour What’s New On Celebrity Silhouette? - Video Tour Photo Tour of Celebrity Reflection Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011) See all videos

"While I wish I could share what we have in store for this ship," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity’s president and CEO. "I can tell you our 'Ascent' will be Celebrity Beyond’s sister ship in every way, and then some."