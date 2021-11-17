Azamara Debuts Five Month World Cruise Setting Sail in 2024

(12:30 p.m. EST) -- Small-ship cruise line Azamara announced Wednesday it will introduce a massive five-month-long world cruise in January 2024, sailing to 40 countries and six continents over the course of 155 nights.

Departing Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2024 aboard the line's newest ship, Azamara Onward (the former Pacific Princess), this five-month world cruise will offer 22 overnight stays in select ports, along with 27 late-night port calls that allow cruisers time to explore by day and night.

"We are thrilled to finally unveil our World Voyage. With opportunities to visit the Seven Wonders of the World and other iconic sites such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos, and the Black Sea, we are allowing our guests to check off all their bucket list destinations in one sailing and to connect with more countries and cultures than ever before," said Azamara president Carol Cabezas. "Not only are we taking our guests further, but we are also encouraging them to travel deeper with our unique overnight land experiences, designed to bring travelers to the heart of the destination and giving them enough time to appreciate its culture."

Passengers sailing aboard Azamara Onward's first world cruise will also be able to take part in a three-night land excursion to the Great Wall of China and Beijing, along with shore excursions to some of the world's most stunning wonders, including the Pyramids of Giza, Chichen Itza, Petra, and the Taj Mahal.

Immersive, overnight experiences to the Great Barrier Reef, Transylvania, and Cappadocia, Turkey will also be available for passengers to indulge in, though shore excursions and overnight land events come at an additional cost.

Passengers booking the world cruise will be entitled to business class air; a $7,000 onboard credit; exclusive world voyage events; a premium beverage package for two, and other perks.

Azamara is the latest cruise line to announce a sweeping world cruise journey. In October, Royal Caribbean announced it would deploy its Serenade of the Seas on a half-year world cruise that would visit seven continents over a record-breaking 274 days -- a voyage that nearly sold out in just one week.