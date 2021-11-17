Azamara Debuts Five Month World Cruise Setting Sail in 2024

  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Coral Expeditions to Cruise to New Zealand, South Pacific in 2021-2022
Coral Expeditions to Cruise to New Zealand, South Pacific in 2021-2022
Oceania Releases 180-Day World Cruise Adventure for 2023
Oceania Releases 180-Day World Cruise Adventure for 2023
Princess Debuts 2023 Australia World Cruise, Itineraries for 2022-2023
Princess Debuts 2023 Australia World Cruise, Itineraries for 2022-2023
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Live from Azamara Quest: Onboard the First Azamara Cruise Ship to Resume Sailing
Live from Azamara Quest: Onboard the First Azamara Cruise Ship to Resume Sailing
Cruise News Roundup: Azamara Heads to South Africa, Jamaica Welcomes Cruises, MSC Sails Back to Brazil
Cruise News Roundup: Azamara Heads to South Africa, Jamaica Welcomes Cruises, MSC Sails Back to Brazil
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Around the World in 274 Days: Royal Caribbean Reveals Record-Breaking Seven-Continent World Cruise for 2023
Around the World in 274 Days: Royal Caribbean Reveals Record-Breaking Seven-Continent World Cruise for 2023
Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America
Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America
Azamara Debuts Five Month World Cruise Setting Sail in 2024
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

Azamara Debuts Five Month World Cruise Setting Sail in 2024

Azamara Debuts Five Month World Cruise Setting Sail in 2024
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

November 17, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EST) -- Small-ship cruise line Azamara announced Wednesday it will introduce a massive five-month-long world cruise in January 2024, sailing to 40 countries and six continents over the course of 155 nights.

Departing Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2024 aboard the line's newest ship, Azamara Onward (the former Pacific Princess), this five-month world cruise will offer 22 overnight stays in select ports, along with 27 late-night port calls that allow cruisers time to explore by day and night.

"We are thrilled to finally unveil our World Voyage. With opportunities to visit the Seven Wonders of the World and other iconic sites such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos, and the Black Sea, we are allowing our guests to check off all their bucket list destinations in one sailing and to connect with more countries and cultures than ever before," said Azamara president Carol Cabezas. "Not only are we taking our guests further, but we are also encouraging them to travel deeper with our unique overnight land experiences, designed to bring travelers to the heart of the destination and giving them enough time to appreciate its culture."

Passengers sailing aboard Azamara Onward's first world cruise will also be able to take part in a three-night land excursion to the Great Wall of China and Beijing, along with shore excursions to some of the world's most stunning wonders, including the Pyramids of Giza, Chichen Itza, Petra, and the Taj Mahal.

Immersive, overnight experiences to the Great Barrier Reef, Transylvania, and Cappadocia, Turkey will also be available for passengers to indulge in, though shore excursions and overnight land events come at an additional cost.

Passengers booking the world cruise will be entitled to business class air; a $7,000 onboard credit; exclusive world voyage events; a premium beverage package for two, and other perks.

Azamara is the latest cruise line to announce a sweeping world cruise journey. In October, Royal Caribbean announced it would deploy its Serenade of the Seas on a half-year world cruise that would visit seven continents over a record-breaking 274 days -- a voyage that nearly sold out in just one week.

Past Azamara passengers are able to book the new 2024 world cruise aboard Azamara Onward immediately. Bookings will open to the general public on December 7, 2021.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Disney Cruise Line Vaccine Requirements to Include Children Ages 5 And Up As of January 13
5
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of The Seas Cruise Ship Officially Christened
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.