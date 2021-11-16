  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruise Critic Video: Cruising the Caribbean Aboard Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Cruise Critic Video: Cruising the Caribbean Aboard Crystal Endeavor

Cruise Critic Video: Cruising the Caribbean Aboard Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

November 16, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
(10:50 a.m. EST) -- Crystal Cruises' first purpose-built expedition ship is headed south, bound for its first Antarctic adventure which sets sail on November 18.

Cruise Critic Editor-In-Chief Colleen McDaniel recently sailed aboard Crystal Endeavor for a Caribbean expedition filled with uncommon experiences over the course of nine nights.

"Our sailing to the Bahamas and Caribbean sets the stage as the ship prepares to head to Antarctica, which will be a true test of its expedition mettle," writes McDaniel. "The climate is challenging, with a trip through the notoriously stormy Drake Passage to boot. But the payoff is why Antarctica is a dream destination for many, and Crystal Endeavor is built to deliver the wow in style."

Whether cruising the tropics or the chill of the polar climes, Crystal Endeavor sets itself apart thanks to its unique features that include an onboard submersible, among other things.

Check out Cruise Critic's coverage from Crystal Endeavor, and see what Cruise Critic members are saying about Crystal Endeavor.

