Silversea Takes Delivery of New Luxury Cruise Ship, Silver Dawn

(11:20 a.m. EST) -- Luxury line Silversea took delivery of its 10th vessel on Friday as the all-new Silver Dawn was handed over to the line from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Silver Dawn -- a direct sister to Silver Moon, which debuted earlier this year -- is the third new ship to be added to the luxury line's fleet since the start of 2020. Silversea also took delivery of its newest expedition vessel, Silver Origin, which operates year-round in the Galapagos Islands.

The 596-passenger Silver Dawn will enter service in the spring of 2022, sailing a 14-night transatlantic crossing between Fort Lauderdale and Lisbon on March 18, 2022.

“In welcoming the beautiful Silver Dawn as the 10th ship in our fleet, we have reached a huge milestone on our mission to take our guests deep into the world in luxury,” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “As well as the tireless efforts of the teams at Fincantieri and Silversea Cruises, I would like to recognise the great contribution of the Royal Caribbean Group. I am grateful for the Group’s continued support, which has proven invaluable once again."

“In spite of the pandemic, we have been able to keep all deliveries in line with the contractual dates," said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division. "That’s why I am particularly pleased to celebrate the delivery of Silver Dawn, just a few months after the successful delivery of her sister vessel, Silver Moon."

Like Silver Moon, Silver Dawn will debut with a number of new enhancements for the line, including Silversea's new culinary program known as S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) that aims to bring authentic, itinerary-specific local food and beverage onboard for passengers to indulge in, and Otium, Silversea's new Wellness program that will first be rolled out aboard Silver Dawn before being expanded to the rest of the fleet.

The all-suite Silver Dawn will offer other popular mainstays of the luxury line, including alternate dining venues like the lavish, French-inspired cuisine at La Dame; the jazzy supperclub known as Note; and the outdoor Grill, where passengers can grill their own surf and turf aboard slabs of heated volcanic rock.