  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
More Princess Cruise Ships to Receive Ocean Medallion Technology
More Princess Cruise Ships to Receive Ocean Medallion Technology
Princess Cruises to Unveil Family-Friendly Pool Deck, Splash Zone on Caribbean Princess
Princess Cruises to Unveil Family-Friendly Pool Deck, Splash Zone on Caribbean Princess
Princess Cruises Reveals Biggest Ever European Season for 2021, Three Ships Based in the UK
Princess Cruises Reveals Biggest Ever European Season for 2021, Three Ships Based in the UK
Princess Cruises' Newest Dual-Class Ship, Enchanted Princess, Floats Out
Princess Cruises' Newest Dual-Class Ship, Enchanted Princess, Floats Out
Princess Cruises Reveals Expansion of MedallionNet Wi-Fi in 2020
Princess Cruises Reveals Expansion of MedallionNet Wi-Fi in 2020
Just Back From Sky Princess: Shaking Down a New Cruise Ship
Just Back From Sky Princess: Shaking Down a New Cruise Ship
Princess Cruises Increases 2021 Europe Deployment to Seven Ships
Princess Cruises Increases 2021 Europe Deployment to Seven Ships
Princess Adds Medallion Class to Most Cruise Ships
Princess Adds Medallion Class to Most Cruise Ships
Princess Cruises Confirms July Restart Date for New UK Cruises
Princess Cruises Confirms July Restart Date for New UK Cruises
Just Back from a Majestic Princess Cruise to Alaska: Hits and Misses
Just Back from a Majestic Princess Cruise to Alaska: Hits and Misses
Princess Cruises' Medallion Expands Capabilities With MedallionPay In Port
Princess Cruises' Ocean Medallion (Photo: Carnival Corporation)

Princess Cruises' Medallion Expands Capabilities With MedallionPay In Port

Princess Cruises' Medallion Expands Capabilities With MedallionPay In Port
Princess Cruises' Ocean Medallion (Photo: Carnival Corporation)

November 11, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2:45 p.m. EST) -- Princess Cruises has added more capabilities to its wearable technology device, Medallion -- including the ability to pay for things at designated shops, restaurants and bars ashore in different cruise ports.

Princess Cruises' new president John Padgett revealed the offering, known as MedallionPay, to Cruise Critic in an exclusive interview on Enchanted Princess earlier this week.

The Medallion -- the wearable disk once known as OceanMedallion -- has already had the capability to pay for things in the shops and bars onboard Princess ships. With MedallionPay, passengers can now use their Medallion to pay for things in participating businesses on shore, with seven percent of the purchase coming back to guests in the form of onboard credit, Padgett said.

"The fees are going back to the guests," Padgett said.

The technology is initially being rolled out at select businesses in Cabo San Lucas, Padgett said, because Princess has several ships stopping there now, including Grand Princess, Majestic Princess and Ruby Princess.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Icy Strait Point's New Transporter Gondola (POV Video, 2021)

Icy Strait Point's New Transporter Gondola (POV Video, 2021)

Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Photo Tour of Regal Princess

Photo Tour of Regal Princess

Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES

Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES

Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013)

Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013)

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

See all videos

A placard showing the Medallion and the telltale blue Princess Seawitch logo at the shop, restaurant or bar lets people know if MedallionPay is an option for passengers.

"People absolutely love it," Padgett said. "They can leave their credit cards safely behind. Everything's secure and you can stick with the Medallion. The same experience you have onboard, you can have at the destination."

The line is also planning to have MedallionPay technology in place in the key Alaskan ports of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan before the season restarts in spring 2022, Padgett said.

According to the MedallionPay website, passengers set up the technology with their credit card as they fill out electronic forms for their cruise, a process that Princess describes as becoming "OceanReady."

The website also notes that several stores in St. Thomas in the Caribbean are on target to receive MedallionPay. Eventually, the website notes, MedallionPay will be live in places in St. Maarten, Barbados and St. Lucia on Caribbean itineraries, as well as other ports along the Mexican Riviera such as Puerta Vallarta and Mazatlan.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Star Athletes, Including Venus Williams and Blake Griffin, Make Cruise Investment in Virgin Voyages
5
Royal Caribbean Group's Visionary Cruise Leader Richard Fain to Step Down as CEO
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.