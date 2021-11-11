Princess Cruises' Medallion Expands Capabilities With MedallionPay In Port

(2:45 p.m. EST) -- Princess Cruises has added more capabilities to its wearable technology device, Medallion -- including the ability to pay for things at designated shops, restaurants and bars ashore in different cruise ports.

Princess Cruises' new president John Padgett revealed the offering, known as MedallionPay, to Cruise Critic in an exclusive interview on Enchanted Princess earlier this week.

The Medallion -- the wearable disk once known as OceanMedallion -- has already had the capability to pay for things in the shops and bars onboard Princess ships. With MedallionPay, passengers can now use their Medallion to pay for things in participating businesses on shore, with seven percent of the purchase coming back to guests in the form of onboard credit, Padgett said.

"The fees are going back to the guests," Padgett said.

The technology is initially being rolled out at select businesses in Cabo San Lucas, Padgett said, because Princess has several ships stopping there now, including Grand Princess, Majestic Princess and Ruby Princess.

A placard showing the Medallion and the telltale blue Princess Seawitch logo at the shop, restaurant or bar lets people know if MedallionPay is an option for passengers.

"People absolutely love it," Padgett said. "They can leave their credit cards safely behind. Everything's secure and you can stick with the Medallion. The same experience you have onboard, you can have at the destination."

The line is also planning to have MedallionPay technology in place in the key Alaskan ports of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan before the season restarts in spring 2022, Padgett said.

According to the MedallionPay website, passengers set up the technology with their credit card as they fill out electronic forms for their cruise, a process that Princess describes as becoming "OceanReady."