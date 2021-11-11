  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Carnival Jubilee (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Jubilee (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line Names Third Excel-Class Ship Carnival Jubilee; Ship To Be Based in Texas

Carnival Cruise Line Names Third Excel-Class Ship Carnival Jubilee; Ship To Be Based in Texas
Carnival Jubilee (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)

November 11, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
(2 p.m. EST) -- Carnival Cruise Line has renewed its commitment to the Lone Star state, announcing Thursday it will deploy its newest vessel from Galveston when it enters service in 2023.

A sister-ship to Carnival Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration coming next year, Carnival Jubilee will be the line's third Excel-class cruise ship and will call Galveston home when it debuts.

Galveston has remained an important market for Carnival Cruise Line. The company began offering voyages from the Texas homeport over two decades ago, and currently offers an array of Western Caribbean sailings there aboard Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Vista.

The new Carnival Jubilee will be the second vessel of the name to sail from Galveston, after Carnival deployed the old Jubilee from the port in 2002.

“Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston’s expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Like its sisters, Carnival Jubilee will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) technology and will hold 5,400 passengers. While the ship will offer many of the features already found aboard Mardi Gras (including the BOLT roller coaster), Carnival Jubilee will introduce two brand-new "zones" unique to the ship that will be revealed at a later date, according to the company.

“This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we’ve got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love.”

The trio of Excel-class ships is named for past Carnival vessels. The original Jubilee was launched in 1986 and sailed for Carnival until 2004 as part of its trendsetting Holiday Class that also included Celebration and Holiday.

Sailings for the new Carnival Jubilee will open for booking in early 2022. Carnival is continuing to restart its fleet of Fun Ships, with all 22 of the company's U.S.-based vessels expected to be in operation by March.

Based in Miami, Carnival Jubilee sister-ship Carnival Celebration is currently set to debut in November 2022. Sailings for that vessel are already open for booking.

